SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Fpg002
Zhao Ke

Fpg002

Zhao Ke
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
59 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 48 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 72%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7 480
Gewinntrades:
5 860 (78.34%)
Verlusttrades:
1 620 (21.66%)
Bester Trade:
820.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-566.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
51 180.62 USD (620 818 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-40 092.14 USD (546 139 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
40 (96.94 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 891.93 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
25.86%
Max deposit load:
6.16%
Letzter Trade:
9 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
51 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.16
Long-Positionen:
4 128 (55.19%)
Short-Positionen:
3 352 (44.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.28
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-24.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-627.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 922.63 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.19%
Jahresprognose:
26.59%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
3 507.69 USD (11.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.70% (3 507.69 USD)
Kapital:
7.67% (1 426.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 6272
EURAUD-P 133
GBPJPY-P 104
EURJPY-P 74
USDJPY-P 73
EURUSD-P 67
GBPAUD-P 62
NZDJPY-P 54
GBPCAD-P 49
CADJPY-P 48
AUDJPY-P 48
GBPNZD-P 47
EURCAD-P 47
CHFJPY-P 44
GBPUSD-P 38
AUDCHF-P 38
USDCHF-P 35
EURNZD-P 30
NZDCAD-P 29
NZDUSD-P 27
NZDCHF-P 26
GBPCHF-P 26
USDCAD-P 23
AUDUSD-P 22
AUDNZD-P 17
AUDCAD-P 16
EURGBP-P 13
EURCHF-P 10
CADCHF-P 7
XAGUSD-P 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 7.3K
EURAUD-P 416
GBPJPY-P 237
EURJPY-P 220
USDJPY-P 258
EURUSD-P 825
GBPAUD-P 142
NZDJPY-P 100
GBPCAD-P 97
CADJPY-P 84
AUDJPY-P 111
GBPNZD-P 118
EURCAD-P 109
CHFJPY-P 30
GBPUSD-P 121
AUDCHF-P 118
USDCHF-P 89
EURNZD-P 74
NZDCAD-P 61
NZDUSD-P 66
NZDCHF-P 57
GBPCHF-P 99
USDCAD-P 88
AUDUSD-P 48
AUDNZD-P 16
AUDCAD-P 35
EURGBP-P 30
EURCHF-P 44
CADCHF-P 41
XAGUSD-P 19
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P 75K
EURAUD-P -3.8K
GBPJPY-P 1.2K
EURJPY-P 1K
USDJPY-P -351
EURUSD-P 2.7K
GBPAUD-P -592
NZDJPY-P 298
GBPCAD-P -1.4K
CADJPY-P 636
AUDJPY-P 72
GBPNZD-P -53
EURCAD-P 234
CHFJPY-P -2.3K
GBPUSD-P 1.2K
AUDCHF-P -3.1K
USDCHF-P -237
EURNZD-P 522
NZDCAD-P 428
NZDUSD-P 505
NZDCHF-P -251
GBPCHF-P 708
USDCAD-P 771
AUDUSD-P 428
AUDNZD-P 135
AUDCAD-P 410
EURGBP-P 217
EURCHF-P 318
CADCHF-P 322
XAGUSD-P 27
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +820.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -566 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +96.94 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -627.90 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

全货币+黄金 半自动，最低跟随5000,0.01
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 01:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 18:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 15:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 06:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.10 23:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 01:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 12:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 00:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.27 18:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Fpg002
48 USD pro Monat
72%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
59
98%
7 480
78%
26%
1.27
1.48
USD
16%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.