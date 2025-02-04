- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7 480
Gewinntrades:
5 860 (78.34%)
Verlusttrades:
1 620 (21.66%)
Bester Trade:
820.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-566.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
51 180.62 USD (620 818 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-40 092.14 USD (546 139 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
40 (96.94 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2 891.93 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
25.86%
Max deposit load:
6.16%
Letzter Trade:
9 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
51 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.16
Long-Positionen:
4 128 (55.19%)
Short-Positionen:
3 352 (44.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.28
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-24.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-627.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 922.63 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.19%
Jahresprognose:
26.59%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
3 507.69 USD (11.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.70% (3 507.69 USD)
Kapital:
7.67% (1 426.30 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-P
|6272
|EURAUD-P
|133
|GBPJPY-P
|104
|EURJPY-P
|74
|USDJPY-P
|73
|EURUSD-P
|67
|GBPAUD-P
|62
|NZDJPY-P
|54
|GBPCAD-P
|49
|CADJPY-P
|48
|AUDJPY-P
|48
|GBPNZD-P
|47
|EURCAD-P
|47
|CHFJPY-P
|44
|GBPUSD-P
|38
|AUDCHF-P
|38
|USDCHF-P
|35
|EURNZD-P
|30
|NZDCAD-P
|29
|NZDUSD-P
|27
|NZDCHF-P
|26
|GBPCHF-P
|26
|USDCAD-P
|23
|AUDUSD-P
|22
|AUDNZD-P
|17
|AUDCAD-P
|16
|EURGBP-P
|13
|EURCHF-P
|10
|CADCHF-P
|7
|XAGUSD-P
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-P
|7.3K
|EURAUD-P
|416
|GBPJPY-P
|237
|EURJPY-P
|220
|USDJPY-P
|258
|EURUSD-P
|825
|GBPAUD-P
|142
|NZDJPY-P
|100
|GBPCAD-P
|97
|CADJPY-P
|84
|AUDJPY-P
|111
|GBPNZD-P
|118
|EURCAD-P
|109
|CHFJPY-P
|30
|GBPUSD-P
|121
|AUDCHF-P
|118
|USDCHF-P
|89
|EURNZD-P
|74
|NZDCAD-P
|61
|NZDUSD-P
|66
|NZDCHF-P
|57
|GBPCHF-P
|99
|USDCAD-P
|88
|AUDUSD-P
|48
|AUDNZD-P
|16
|AUDCAD-P
|35
|EURGBP-P
|30
|EURCHF-P
|44
|CADCHF-P
|41
|XAGUSD-P
|19
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-P
|75K
|EURAUD-P
|-3.8K
|GBPJPY-P
|1.2K
|EURJPY-P
|1K
|USDJPY-P
|-351
|EURUSD-P
|2.7K
|GBPAUD-P
|-592
|NZDJPY-P
|298
|GBPCAD-P
|-1.4K
|CADJPY-P
|636
|AUDJPY-P
|72
|GBPNZD-P
|-53
|EURCAD-P
|234
|CHFJPY-P
|-2.3K
|GBPUSD-P
|1.2K
|AUDCHF-P
|-3.1K
|USDCHF-P
|-237
|EURNZD-P
|522
|NZDCAD-P
|428
|NZDUSD-P
|505
|NZDCHF-P
|-251
|GBPCHF-P
|708
|USDCAD-P
|771
|AUDUSD-P
|428
|AUDNZD-P
|135
|AUDCAD-P
|410
|EURGBP-P
|217
|EURCHF-P
|318
|CADCHF-P
|322
|XAGUSD-P
|27
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +820.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -566 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +96.94 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -627.90 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
全货币+黄金 半自动，最低跟随5000,0.01
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
48 USD pro Monat
72%
0
0
USD
USD
21K
USD
USD
59
98%
7 480
78%
26%
1.27
1.48
USD
USD
16%
1:500