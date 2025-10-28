SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Two Percent
Sarowar Jahan

Two Percent

Sarowar Jahan
2 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
64 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 118%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
151
Gewinntrades:
121 (80.13%)
Verlusttrades:
30 (19.87%)
Bester Trade:
21.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.74 USD
Bruttoprofit:
339.66 USD (31 606 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (38.07 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
55.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
35.02%
Max deposit load:
12.01%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
15.65
Long-Positionen:
54 (35.76%)
Short-Positionen:
97 (64.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.30
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.43 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-15.13 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.61%
Jahresprognose:
43.78%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
Kapital:
24.38% (78.93 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 105
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 6
XAUUSD 5
AUDNZD 3
AUDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 165
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 10
XAUUSD 22
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD -1
AUDCAD 0
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 0
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 0
USDJPY 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD 960
USDCHF 859
XAUUSD 2K
AUDNZD 359
AUDUSD -87
AUDCAD 52
USDCAD 95
NZDCAD 24
EURGBP 50
CHFJPY 51
USDJPY 81
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +21.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +38.07 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15.13 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.20 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 259
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
TickmillUK-Live03
0.86 × 984
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
noch 102 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000


Warning: You can lose your funds too. 
Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Igor Mask
602
Igor Mask 2025.10.28 06:38 
 

I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.

That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.

Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.

Md Ariful Islam Abir
665
Md Ariful Islam Abir 2025.04.21 07:14 
 

Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!

2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 11:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 18:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 13:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 14:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.05 11:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.19 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.14 16:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 15:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.25 08:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.06 07:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 10.92% of days out of the 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.28 14:23
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Two Percent
30 USD pro Monat
118%
0
0
USD
438
USD
64
0%
151
80%
35%
3.30
1.57
USD
24%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.