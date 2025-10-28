- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
151
Gewinntrades:
121 (80.13%)
Verlusttrades:
30 (19.87%)
Bester Trade:
21.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.74 USD
Bruttoprofit:
339.66 USD (31 606 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (38.07 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
55.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading-Aktivität:
35.02%
Max deposit load:
12.01%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
15.65
Long-Positionen:
54 (35.76%)
Short-Positionen:
97 (64.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.30
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.43 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-15.13 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.61%
Jahresprognose:
43.78%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
Kapital:
24.38% (78.93 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|105
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|165
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|10
|XAUUSD
|22
|AUDNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|960
|USDCHF
|859
|XAUUSD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|359
|AUDUSD
|-87
|AUDCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|95
|NZDCAD
|24
|EURGBP
|50
|CHFJPY
|51
|USDJPY
|81
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +21.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +38.07 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15.13 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.11 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.20 × 5
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 29
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.43 × 259
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.67 × 3
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.68 × 56
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.86 × 984
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.11 × 154
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.23 × 187
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.
That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.
Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.
Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!