Sarowar Jahan

Two Percent

Sarowar Jahan
1 recensione
Affidabilità
51 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 101%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
117
Profit Trade:
92 (78.63%)
Loss Trade:
25 (21.37%)
Best Trade:
21.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
294.75 USD (26 793 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-92.93 USD (9 141 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (55.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
55.54 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
41.16%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.01%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.34
Long Trade:
41 (35.04%)
Short Trade:
76 (64.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.17
Profitto previsto:
1.72 USD
Profitto medio:
3.20 USD
Perdita media:
-3.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.13 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
6.10%
Previsione annuale:
73.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
Per equità:
24.38% (78.93 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 81
EURUSD 19
XAUUSD 5
USDCHF 5
AUDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
AUDNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 139
EURUSD 34
XAUUSD 22
USDCHF 7
AUDCAD 0
USDCAD 1
AUDUSD -1
NZDCAD 0
EURGBP 1
AUDNZD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 14K
EURUSD 669
XAUUSD 2K
USDCHF 621
AUDCAD 52
USDCAD 95
AUDUSD -94
NZDCAD 24
EURGBP 50
AUDNZD -72
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.50 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.13 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.20 × 5
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 55
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.54 × 63
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.88 × 43
TickmillUK-Live03
0.91 × 858
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
99 più
Yearly 30%-40% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000


Warning: You can lose your funds too. 
Valutazione media:
Md Ariful Islam Abir
662
Md Ariful Islam Abir 2025.04.21 07:14 
 

Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!

2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 11:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 18:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 13:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 14:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.05 11:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.19 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.14 16:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 15:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.25 08:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.06 07:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 10.92% of days out of the 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.28 14:23
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
