- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
117
Profit Trade:
92 (78.63%)
Loss Trade:
25 (21.37%)
Best Trade:
21.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
294.75 USD (26 793 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-92.93 USD (9 141 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (55.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
55.54 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
41.16%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.01%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.34
Long Trade:
41 (35.04%)
Short Trade:
76 (64.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.17
Profitto previsto:
1.72 USD
Profitto medio:
3.20 USD
Perdita media:
-3.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.13 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
6.10%
Previsione annuale:
73.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
Per equità:
24.38% (78.93 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|81
|EURUSD
|19
|XAUUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|139
|EURUSD
|34
|XAUUSD
|22
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|-1
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDNZD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|14K
|EURUSD
|669
|XAUUSD
|2K
|USDCHF
|621
|AUDCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|95
|AUDUSD
|-94
|NZDCAD
|24
|EURGBP
|50
|AUDNZD
|-72
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.50 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.13 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.20 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 55
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 29
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.54 × 63
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.67 × 3
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.67 × 3
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.88 × 43
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.91 × 858
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.11 × 154
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.23 × 187
Yearly 30%-40% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000
Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!