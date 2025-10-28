SinaisSeções
Sarowar Jahan

Two Percent

Sarowar Jahan
2 comentários
Confiabilidade
64 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2024 118%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
151
Negociações com lucro:
121 (80.13%)
Negociações com perda:
30 (19.87%)
Melhor negociação:
21.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.74 USD
Lucro bruto:
339.66 USD (31 606 pips)
Perda bruta:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (38.07 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
55.54 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.35
Atividade de negociação:
35.02%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.01%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
15.65
Negociações longas:
54 (35.76%)
Negociações curtas:
97 (64.24%)
Fator de lucro:
3.30
Valor esperado:
1.57 USD
Lucro médio:
2.81 USD
Perda média:
-3.43 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-15.13 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
3.61%
Previsão anual:
43.78%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
24.38% (78.93 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 105
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 6
XAUUSD 5
AUDNZD 3
AUDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 165
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 10
XAUUSD 22
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD -1
AUDCAD 0
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 0
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 0
USDJPY 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD 960
USDCHF 859
XAUUSD 2K
AUDNZD 359
AUDUSD -87
AUDCAD 52
USDCAD 95
NZDCAD 24
EURGBP 50
CHFJPY 51
USDJPY 81
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.50 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +38.07 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.13 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live09" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.20 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
TickmillUK-Live03
0.86 × 984
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
102 mais ...
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000


Warning: You can lose your funds too. 
Classificação Média:
Igor Mask
602
Igor Mask 2025.10.28 06:38 
 

I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.

That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.

Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.

Md Ariful Islam Abir
665
Md Ariful Islam Abir 2025.04.21 07:14 
 

Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!

2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 11:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 18:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 13:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 14:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.05 11:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.19 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.14 16:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 15:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.25 08:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.06 07:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 10.92% of days out of the 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.28 14:23
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
