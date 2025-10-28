- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
151
Negociações com lucro:
121 (80.13%)
Negociações com perda:
30 (19.87%)
Melhor negociação:
21.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.74 USD
Lucro bruto:
339.66 USD (31 606 pips)
Perda bruta:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (38.07 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
55.54 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.35
Atividade de negociação:
35.02%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.01%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
15.65
Negociações longas:
54 (35.76%)
Negociações curtas:
97 (64.24%)
Fator de lucro:
3.30
Valor esperado:
1.57 USD
Lucro médio:
2.81 USD
Perda média:
-3.43 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-15.13 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
3.61%
Previsão anual:
43.78%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
24.38% (78.93 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|105
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GBPUSD
|165
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|10
|XAUUSD
|22
|AUDNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|960
|USDCHF
|859
|XAUUSD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|359
|AUDUSD
|-87
|AUDCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|95
|NZDCAD
|24
|EURGBP
|50
|CHFJPY
|51
|USDJPY
|81
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.50 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +38.07 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.13 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live09" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.11 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.20 × 5
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 29
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.43 × 256
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.67 × 3
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.68 × 56
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.86 × 984
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.11 × 154
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.23 × 187
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
118%
0
0
USD
USD
438
USD
USD
64
0%
151
80%
35%
3.30
1.57
USD
USD
24%
1:500
I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.
That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.
Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.
Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!