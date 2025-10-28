SeñalesSecciones
Sarowar Jahan

Two Percent

Sarowar Jahan
2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
64 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 118%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
151
Transacciones Rentables:
121 (80.13%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
30 (19.87%)
Mejor transacción:
21.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.74 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
339.66 USD (31 606 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (38.07 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
55.54 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Actividad comercial:
35.02%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.01%
Último trade:
14 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
15.65
Transacciones Largas:
54 (35.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
97 (64.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.30
Beneficio Esperado:
1.57 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.81 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.43 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-15.13 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.61%
Pronóstico anual:
43.78%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
De fondos:
24.38% (78.93 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 105
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 6
XAUUSD 5
AUDNZD 3
AUDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 165
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 10
XAUUSD 22
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD -1
AUDCAD 0
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 0
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 0
USDJPY 0
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD 960
USDCHF 859
XAUUSD 2K
AUDNZD 359
AUDUSD -87
AUDCAD 52
USDCAD 95
NZDCAD 24
EURGBP 50
CHFJPY 51
USDJPY 81
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +21.50 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.07 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15.13 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.20 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
TickmillUK-Live03
0.86 × 984
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
otros 102...
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000


Warning: You can lose your funds too. 
Evaluación media:
Igor Mask
602
Igor Mask 2025.10.28 06:38 
 

I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.

That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.

Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.

Md Ariful Islam Abir
665
Md Ariful Islam Abir 2025.04.21 07:14 
 

Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!

2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 11:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 18:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 13:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 14:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.05 11:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.19 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.14 16:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 15:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.25 08:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.06 07:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 10.92% of days out of the 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.28 14:23
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
