Total de Trades:
151
Transacciones Rentables:
121 (80.13%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
30 (19.87%)
Mejor transacción:
21.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.74 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
339.66 USD (31 606 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (38.07 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
55.54 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Actividad comercial:
35.02%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.01%
Último trade:
14 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
15.65
Transacciones Largas:
54 (35.76%)
Transacciones Cortas:
97 (64.24%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.30
Beneficio Esperado:
1.57 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.81 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.43 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-15.13 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.61%
Pronóstico anual:
43.78%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
De fondos:
24.38% (78.93 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|105
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPUSD
|165
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|10
|XAUUSD
|22
|AUDNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|960
|USDCHF
|859
|XAUUSD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|359
|AUDUSD
|-87
|AUDCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|95
|NZDCAD
|24
|EURGBP
|50
|CHFJPY
|51
|USDJPY
|81
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +21.50 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.07 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15.13 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.
That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.
Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.
Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!