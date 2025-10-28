SignalsSections
Sarowar Jahan

Two Percent

Sarowar Jahan
2 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 118%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
120 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
30 (20.00%)
Best trade:
21.50 USD
Worst trade:
-11.74 USD
Gross Profit:
339.24 USD (31 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (38.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
36.39%
Max deposit load:
12.01%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.62
Long Trades:
54 (36.00%)
Short Trades:
96 (64.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.30
Expected Payoff:
1.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-3.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.13 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.32%
Annual Forecast:
52.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
By Equity:
24.38% (78.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 104
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 6
XAUUSD 5
AUDNZD 3
AUDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 165
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 10
XAUUSD 22
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD -1
AUDCAD 0
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 0
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 0
USDJPY 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD 960
USDCHF 859
XAUUSD 2K
AUDNZD 359
AUDUSD -87
AUDCAD 52
USDCAD 95
NZDCAD 24
EURGBP 50
CHFJPY 51
USDJPY 81
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.50 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.20 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
TickmillUK-Live03
0.86 × 984
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
102 more...
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000


Warning: You can lose your funds too. 
Average rating:
Igor Mask
602
Igor Mask 2025.10.28 06:38 
 

I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.

That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.

Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.

Md Ariful Islam Abir
665
Md Ariful Islam Abir 2025.04.21 07:14 
 

Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!

2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 11:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 18:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 13:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 14:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.05 11:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.19 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.14 16:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 15:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.25 08:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.06 07:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 10.92% of days out of the 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.28 14:23
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
