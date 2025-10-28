- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
120 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
30 (20.00%)
Best trade:
21.50 USD
Worst trade:
-11.74 USD
Gross Profit:
339.24 USD (31 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (38.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.54 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
36.39%
Max deposit load:
12.01%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.62
Long Trades:
54 (36.00%)
Short Trades:
96 (64.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.30
Expected Payoff:
1.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-3.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.13 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.32%
Annual Forecast:
52.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
By Equity:
24.38% (78.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|104
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|165
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|10
|XAUUSD
|22
|AUDNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|960
|USDCHF
|859
|XAUUSD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|359
|AUDUSD
|-87
|AUDCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|95
|NZDCAD
|24
|EURGBP
|50
|CHFJPY
|51
|USDJPY
|81
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.50 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.11 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.20 × 5
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 29
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.43 × 256
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.67 × 3
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.68 × 56
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.86 × 984
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.11 × 154
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.23 × 187
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.
That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.
Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.
Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!