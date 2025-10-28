信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Two Percent
Sarowar Jahan

Two Percent

Sarowar Jahan
2条评论
可靠性
63
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2024 118%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
150
盈利交易:
120 (80.00%)
亏损交易:
30 (20.00%)
最好交易:
21.50 USD
最差交易:
-11.74 USD
毛利:
339.24 USD (31 558 pips)
毛利亏损:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (38.07 USD)
最大连续盈利:
55.54 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
36.39%
最大入金加载:
12.01%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
15.62
长期交易:
54 (36.00%)
短期交易:
96 (64.00%)
利润因子:
3.30
预期回报:
1.58 USD
平均利润:
2.83 USD
平均损失:
-3.43 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-15.13 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-15.13 USD (3)
每月增长:
4.32%
年度预测:
52.47%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
净值:
24.38% (78.93 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 104
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 6
XAUUSD 5
AUDNZD 3
AUDUSD 2
AUDCAD 2
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 165
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 10
XAUUSD 22
AUDNZD 2
AUDUSD -1
AUDCAD 0
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 0
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 0
USDJPY 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD 960
USDCHF 859
XAUUSD 2K
AUDNZD 359
AUDUSD -87
AUDCAD 52
USDCAD 95
NZDCAD 24
EURGBP 50
CHFJPY 51
USDJPY 81
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +21.50 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +38.07 USD
最大连续亏损: -15.13 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live09 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.20 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.68 × 56
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
TickmillUK-Live03
0.86 × 984
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 418
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
102 更多...
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000


Warning: You can lose your funds too. 
平均等级:
Igor Mask
602
Igor Mask 2025.10.28 06:38 
 

I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.

That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.

Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.

Md Ariful Islam Abir
665
Md Ariful Islam Abir 2025.04.21 07:14 
 

Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!

2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 11:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 18:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 13:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 14:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.05 11:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.21 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.19 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.17 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.14 16:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 15:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.25 08:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.06 07:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.28 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 10.92% of days out of the 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.28 14:23
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
