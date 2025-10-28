- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
150
盈利交易:
120 (80.00%)
亏损交易:
30 (20.00%)
最好交易:
21.50 USD
最差交易:
-11.74 USD
毛利:
339.24 USD (31 558 pips)
毛利亏损:
-102.84 USD (10 099 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (38.07 USD)
最大连续盈利:
55.54 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
36.39%
最大入金加载:
12.01%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
15.62
长期交易:
54 (36.00%)
短期交易:
96 (64.00%)
利润因子:
3.30
预期回报:
1.58 USD
平均利润:
2.83 USD
平均损失:
-3.43 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-15.13 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-15.13 USD (3)
每月增长:
4.32%
年度预测:
52.47%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
15.13 USD (4.19%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.48% (11.74 USD)
净值:
24.38% (78.93 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|104
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|165
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|10
|XAUUSD
|22
|AUDNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|960
|USDCHF
|859
|XAUUSD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|359
|AUDUSD
|-87
|AUDCAD
|52
|USDCAD
|95
|NZDCAD
|24
|EURGBP
|50
|CHFJPY
|51
|USDJPY
|81
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +21.50 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +38.07 USD
最大连续亏损: -15.13 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live09 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.11 × 9
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.20 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.43 × 256
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.67 × 3
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.67 × 3
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.68 × 56
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.86 × 984
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 418
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
|1.23 × 187
Yearly 40%-50% growth target.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
Do not invest below $5000
Warning: You can lose your funds too.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
118%
0
0
USD
USD
437
USD
USD
63
0%
150
80%
36%
3.29
1.58
USD
USD
24%
1:500
I’ve been following Sarowar Jahan’s Two Percent signal for a while, and I really like his disciplined and low-risk trading style. The growth is steady, and his risk control is excellent.
That said, it’s not the best option for small investors or copiers, because the monthly profit might not be enough to cover the subscription and VPS fees. It works better for larger investors who want slow but safe returns.
Personally, I’ve had a much better experience with his Fund Management service, the returns are noticeably higher compared to the signal.
Trades are few but results are steady. Sarowar Jahan Good Job! Carry on!