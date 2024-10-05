SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Darwinex tradewave
Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
65 Wochen
1 / 6.4K USD
Für 65 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 1 204%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 856
Gewinntrades:
1 392 (36.09%)
Verlusttrades:
2 464 (63.90%)
Bester Trade:
77 982.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-29 278.24 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 607 916.60 USD (1 405 066 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 395 029.93 USD (898 493 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (94 874.84 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
165 910.74 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
90.58%
Max deposit load:
113.59%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
53
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.24
Long-Positionen:
2 511 (65.12%)
Short-Positionen:
1 345 (34.88%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.36
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
314.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3 310.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 377.85 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-101 465.91 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
50.70%
Jahresprognose:
615.15%
Algo-Trading:
84%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3 732.07 USD
Maximaler:
231 617.23 USD (39.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
39.12% (231 700.50 USD)
Kapital:
19.69% (119 582.75 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1047
NDX 878
WS30 714
NI225 572
STOXX50E 187
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 148
AUDUSD 96
USDCHF 25
GBPJPY 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3M
NDX 73K
WS30 -18K
NI225 9K
STOXX50E -41K
EURUSD -842
USDJPY -40K
AUDUSD -38K
USDCHF -4.5K
GBPJPY -3K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 392K
NDX 34K
WS30 -5K
NI225 2.7K
STOXX50E -4.8K
EURUSD 709
USDJPY 5.6K
AUDUSD -5.2K
USDCHF -225
GBPJPY -1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +77 982.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -29 278 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +94 874.84 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -18 155.45 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.67 × 18
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
noch 15 ...
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).

On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.

This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.

👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY


Keine Bewertungen
