Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
65 semanas
1 / 6.4K USD
Copiar por 65 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 1 206%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 855
Transacciones Rentables:
1 392 (36.10%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 463 (63.89%)
Mejor transacción:
77 982.06 USD
Peor transacción:
-29 278.24 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 607 916.60 USD (1 405 066 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 393 463.90 USD (898 338 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (94 874.84 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
165 910.74 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
90.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
113.59%
Último trade:
19 minutos
Trades a la semana:
53
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.24
Transacciones Largas:
2 510 (65.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 345 (34.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.36
Beneficio Esperado:
315.03 USD
Beneficio medio:
3 310.28 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1 377.78 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-101 465.91 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
50.88%
Pronóstico anual:
617.32%
Trading algorítmico:
84%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 732.07 USD
Máxima:
231 617.23 USD (39.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
39.12% (231 700.50 USD)
De fondos:
19.69% (119 582.75 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1047
NDX 878
WS30 714
NI225 572
STOXX50E 187
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 147
AUDUSD 96
USDCHF 25
GBPJPY 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.3M
NDX 73K
WS30 -18K
NI225 9K
STOXX50E -41K
EURUSD -842
USDJPY -39K
AUDUSD -38K
USDCHF -4.5K
GBPJPY -3K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 392K
NDX 34K
WS30 -5K
NI225 2.7K
STOXX50E -4.8K
EURUSD 709
USDJPY 5.7K
AUDUSD -5.2K
USDCHF -225
GBPJPY -1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +77 982.06 USD
Peor transacción: -29 278 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +94 874.84 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -18 155.45 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.67 × 18
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
otros 15...
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).

On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.

This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.

👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY


No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 16:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 12:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 15:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 03:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.15 01:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 01:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 12:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 09:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 04:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 23:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 20:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 15:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

