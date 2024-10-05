SignalsSections
Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
1 / 6.4K USD
growth since 2024 1 206%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 855
Profit Trades:
1 392 (36.10%)
Loss Trades:
2 463 (63.89%)
Best trade:
77 982.06 USD
Worst trade:
-29 278.24 USD
Gross Profit:
4 607 916.60 USD (1 405 066 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 393 501.40 USD (898 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (94 874.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
165 910.74 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
90.58%
Max deposit load:
113.59%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.24
Long Trades:
2 510 (65.11%)
Short Trades:
1 345 (34.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
315.02 USD
Average Profit:
3 310.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1 377.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101 465.91 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
50.88%
Annual Forecast:
617.32%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 732.07 USD
Maximal:
231 617.23 USD (39.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.12% (231 700.50 USD)
By Equity:
19.69% (119 582.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1047
NDX 878
WS30 714
NI225 572
STOXX50E 187
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 147
AUDUSD 96
USDCHF 25
GBPJPY 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3M
NDX 73K
WS30 -18K
NI225 9K
STOXX50E -41K
EURUSD -842
USDJPY -39K
AUDUSD -38K
USDCHF -4.5K
GBPJPY -3K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 392K
NDX 34K
WS30 -5K
NI225 2.7K
STOXX50E -4.8K
EURUSD 709
USDJPY 5.7K
AUDUSD -5.2K
USDCHF -225
GBPJPY -1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77 982.06 USD
Worst trade: -29 278 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +94 874.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18 155.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.67 × 18
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
15 more...
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).

On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.

This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.

Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY


No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 12:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 15:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 03:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.15 01:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 15:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 01:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 12:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 09:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 04:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 23:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 20:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 15:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
