Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
52 hafta
2 / 3.9K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 370%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 906
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 046 (35.99%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 860 (64.01%)
En iyi işlem:
33 760.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-18 320.25 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 068 222.65 USD (857 981 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 696 723.39 USD (573 425 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (40 490.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
60 271.64 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
90.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
110.77%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
76
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.73
Alış işlemleri:
1 910 (65.73%)
Satış işlemleri:
996 (34.27%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.22
Beklenen getiri:
127.84 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1 977.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-912.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-68 370.15 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
51.05%
Yıllık tahmin:
616.94%
Algo alım-satım:
88%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3 732.07 USD
Maksimum:
136 264.72 USD (23.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
26.48% (99 237.34 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.14% (34 282.41 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 706
NDX 685
WS30 557
NI225 475
STOXX50E 139
EURUSD 136
USDJPY 96
AUDUSD 74
USDCHF 22
GBPJPY 14
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 363K
NDX 64K
WS30 -4.4K
NI225 2.1K
STOXX50E -12K
EURUSD -13K
USDJPY 11K
AUDUSD -29K
USDCHF -5.1K
GBPJPY -4.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 215K
NDX 29K
WS30 -4.5K
NI225 1K
STOXX50E -985
EURUSD -423
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD -4.2K
USDCHF -337
GBPJPY -2.6K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +33 760.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -18 320 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +40 490.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -18 155.45 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
Swissquote-Server
3.52 × 62
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
TickmillUK-Live
4.00 × 6
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.31 × 16
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
İnceleme yok
2025.09.27 08:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 23:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.23 11:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.17 09:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 08:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.14 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 15:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 14:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 17:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 06:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 14:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 05:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 00:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.12 16:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.02 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.27 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Darwinex tradewave
Ayda 30 USD
370%
2
3.9K
USD
474K
USD
52
88%
2 906
35%
91%
1.21
127.84
USD
26%
1:200
Kopyala

