- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|706
|NDX
|685
|WS30
|557
|NI225
|475
|STOXX50E
|139
|EURUSD
|136
|USDJPY
|96
|AUDUSD
|74
|USDCHF
|22
|GBPJPY
|14
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|363K
|NDX
|64K
|WS30
|-4.4K
|NI225
|2.1K
|STOXX50E
|-12K
|EURUSD
|-13K
|USDJPY
|11K
|AUDUSD
|-29K
|USDCHF
|-5.1K
|GBPJPY
|-4.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|215K
|NDX
|29K
|WS30
|-4.5K
|NI225
|1K
|STOXX50E
|-985
|EURUSD
|-423
|USDJPY
|10K
|AUDUSD
|-4.2K
|USDCHF
|-337
|GBPJPY
|-2.6K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.41 × 1599
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.90 × 385
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.75 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.80 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.31 × 13
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.52 × 62
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.71 × 288
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.83 × 29
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.31 × 16
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).
On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.
This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.
👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY
