SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Darwinex tradewave
Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
52 settimane
2 / 3.9K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 370%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 906
Profit Trade:
1 046 (35.99%)
Loss Trade:
1 860 (64.01%)
Best Trade:
33 760.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-18 320.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 068 222.65 USD (857 981 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 696 723.39 USD (573 425 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (40 490.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60 271.64 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
90.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
110.77%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
76
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.73
Long Trade:
1 910 (65.73%)
Short Trade:
996 (34.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
127.84 USD
Profitto medio:
1 977.27 USD
Perdita media:
-912.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-68 370.15 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
50.22%
Previsione annuale:
608.46%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 732.07 USD
Massimale:
136 264.72 USD (23.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.48% (99 237.34 USD)
Per equità:
10.14% (34 282.41 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 706
NDX 685
WS30 557
NI225 475
STOXX50E 139
EURUSD 136
USDJPY 96
AUDUSD 74
USDCHF 22
GBPJPY 14
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 363K
NDX 64K
WS30 -4.4K
NI225 2.1K
STOXX50E -12K
EURUSD -13K
USDJPY 11K
AUDUSD -29K
USDCHF -5.1K
GBPJPY -4.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 215K
NDX 29K
WS30 -4.5K
NI225 1K
STOXX50E -985
EURUSD -423
USDJPY 10K
AUDUSD -4.2K
USDCHF -337
GBPJPY -2.6K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +33 760.17 USD
Worst Trade: -18 320 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +40 490.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -18 155.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
Swissquote-Server
3.52 × 62
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
TickmillUK-Live
4.00 × 6
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.31 × 16
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
11 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).

On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.

This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.

👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.27 08:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 23:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.23 11:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.17 09:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 08:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.14 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 15:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 14:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 17:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 06:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 14:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 05:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 00:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.12 16:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.02 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.27 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Darwinex tradewave
30USD al mese
370%
2
3.9K
USD
474K
USD
52
88%
2 906
35%
91%
1.21
127.84
USD
26%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.