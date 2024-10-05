- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|706
|NDX
|685
|WS30
|557
|NI225
|475
|STOXX50E
|139
|EURUSD
|136
|USDJPY
|96
|AUDUSD
|74
|USDCHF
|22
|GBPJPY
|14
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|363K
|NDX
|64K
|WS30
|-4.4K
|NI225
|2.1K
|STOXX50E
|-12K
|EURUSD
|-13K
|USDJPY
|11K
|AUDUSD
|-29K
|USDCHF
|-5.1K
|GBPJPY
|-4.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|215K
|NDX
|29K
|WS30
|-4.5K
|NI225
|1K
|STOXX50E
|-985
|EURUSD
|-423
|USDJPY
|10K
|AUDUSD
|-4.2K
|USDCHF
|-337
|GBPJPY
|-2.6K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.41 × 1599
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.90 × 385
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.75 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.80 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.31 × 13
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.52 × 62
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.71 × 288
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.83 × 29
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.31 × 16
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).
On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.
This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.
👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY
