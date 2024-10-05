- Crescimento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1047
|NDX
|878
|WS30
|714
|NI225
|572
|STOXX50E
|187
|EURUSD
|162
|USDJPY
|148
|AUDUSD
|96
|USDCHF
|25
|GBPJPY
|23
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3M
|NDX
|73K
|WS30
|-18K
|NI225
|9K
|STOXX50E
|-41K
|EURUSD
|-842
|USDJPY
|-40K
|AUDUSD
|-38K
|USDCHF
|-4.5K
|GBPJPY
|-3K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|392K
|NDX
|34K
|WS30
|-5K
|NI225
|2.7K
|STOXX50E
|-4.8K
|EURUSD
|709
|USDJPY
|5.6K
|AUDUSD
|-5.2K
|USDCHF
|-225
|GBPJPY
|-1.6K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.41 × 1599
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.90 × 385
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.75 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.80 × 5
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.31 × 13
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.67 × 18
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.71 × 288
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.83 × 29
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).
On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.
This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.
👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY
