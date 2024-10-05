SinaisSeções
Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
65 semanas
1 / 6.4K USD
Copiar por 65 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 1 204%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
3 856
Negociações com lucro:
1 392 (36.09%)
Negociações com perda:
2 464 (63.90%)
Melhor negociação:
77 982.06 USD
Pior negociação:
-29 278.24 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 607 916.60 USD (1 405 066 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 395 029.93 USD (898 493 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (94 874.84 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
165 910.74 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
90.58%
Depósito máximo carregado:
113.59%
Último negócio:
20 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
53
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.24
Negociações longas:
2 511 (65.12%)
Negociações curtas:
1 345 (34.88%)
Fator de lucro:
1.36
Valor esperado:
314.55 USD
Lucro médio:
3 310.28 USD
Perda média:
-1 377.85 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-101 465.91 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
50.70%
Previsão anual:
615.15%
Algotrading:
84%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3 732.07 USD
Máximo:
231 617.23 USD (39.12%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
39.12% (231 700.50 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.69% (119 582.75 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1047
NDX 878
WS30 714
NI225 572
STOXX50E 187
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 148
AUDUSD 96
USDCHF 25
GBPJPY 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.3M
NDX 73K
WS30 -18K
NI225 9K
STOXX50E -41K
EURUSD -842
USDJPY -40K
AUDUSD -38K
USDCHF -4.5K
GBPJPY -3K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 392K
NDX 34K
WS30 -5K
NI225 2.7K
STOXX50E -4.8K
EURUSD 709
USDJPY 5.6K
AUDUSD -5.2K
USDCHF -225
GBPJPY -1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +77 982.06 USD
Pior negociação: -29 278 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +94 874.84 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -18 155.45 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.67 × 18
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
15 mais ...
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).

On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.

This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.

👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY


Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Darwinex tradewave
65 USD por mês
1 204%
1
6.4K
USD
1.3M
USD
65
84%
3 856
36%
91%
1.35
314.55
USD
39%
1:200
Copiar

