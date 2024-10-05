- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1047
|NDX
|878
|WS30
|714
|NI225
|572
|STOXX50E
|187
|EURUSD
|162
|USDJPY
|148
|AUDUSD
|96
|USDCHF
|25
|GBPJPY
|23
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3M
|NDX
|73K
|WS30
|-18K
|NI225
|9K
|STOXX50E
|-41K
|EURUSD
|-842
|USDJPY
|-40K
|AUDUSD
|-38K
|USDCHF
|-4.5K
|GBPJPY
|-3K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|392K
|NDX
|34K
|WS30
|-5K
|NI225
|2.7K
|STOXX50E
|-4.8K
|EURUSD
|709
|USDJPY
|5.6K
|AUDUSD
|-5.2K
|USDCHF
|-225
|GBPJPY
|-1.6K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.41 × 1599
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.90 × 385
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.75 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.80 × 5
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.31 × 13
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.67 × 18
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.71 × 288
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.83 × 29
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).
On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.
This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.
👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY
