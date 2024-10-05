シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Darwinex tradewave
Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
レビュー0件
信頼性
65週間
1 / 6.4K USD
月額  65  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 1 204%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
3 856
利益トレード:
1 392 (36.09%)
損失トレード:
2 464 (63.90%)
ベストトレード:
77 982.06 USD
最悪のトレード:
-29 278.24 USD
総利益:
4 607 916.60 USD (1 405 066 pips)
総損失:
-3 395 029.93 USD (898 493 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (94 874.84 USD)
最大連続利益:
165 910.74 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
90.58%
最大入金額:
113.59%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
53
平均保有時間:
8 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.24
長いトレード:
2 511 (65.12%)
短いトレード:
1 345 (34.88%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.36
期待されたペイオフ:
314.55 USD
平均利益:
3 310.28 USD
平均損失:
-1 377.85 USD
最大連続の負け:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
最大連続損失:
-101 465.91 USD (7)
月間成長:
50.70%
年間予想:
615.15%
アルゴリズム取引:
84%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3 732.07 USD
最大の:
231 617.23 USD (39.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
39.12% (231 700.50 USD)
エクイティによる:
19.69% (119 582.75 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1047
NDX 878
WS30 714
NI225 572
STOXX50E 187
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 148
AUDUSD 96
USDCHF 25
GBPJPY 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1.3M
NDX 73K
WS30 -18K
NI225 9K
STOXX50E -41K
EURUSD -842
USDJPY -40K
AUDUSD -38K
USDCHF -4.5K
GBPJPY -3K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 392K
NDX 34K
WS30 -5K
NI225 2.7K
STOXX50E -4.8K
EURUSD 709
USDJPY 5.6K
AUDUSD -5.2K
USDCHF -225
GBPJPY -1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +77 982.06 USD
最悪のトレード: -29 278 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +94 874.84 USD
最大連続損失: -18 155.45 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Darwinex-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.67 × 18
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
15 より多く...
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).

On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.

This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.

👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY


レビューなし
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください