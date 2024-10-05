SignauxSections
Chou Hei Leong

Darwinex tradewave

Chou Hei Leong
0 avis
Fiabilité
52 semaines
2 / 3.9K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 376%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 901
Bénéfice trades:
1 045 (36.02%)
Perte trades:
1 856 (63.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
33 760.17 USD
Pire transaction:
-18 320.25 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 064 336.37 USD (857 001 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 686 341.02 USD (571 870 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (40 490.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
60 271.64 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
90.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
110.77%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
76
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.77
Longs trades:
1 907 (65.74%)
Courts trades:
994 (34.26%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
130.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1 975.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-908.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-18 155.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-68 370.15 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
44.67%
Prévision annuelle:
542.04%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 732.07 USD
Maximal:
136 264.72 USD (23.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
26.48% (99 237.34 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.14% (34 282.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 704
NDX 685
WS30 556
NI225 475
STOXX50E 139
EURUSD 135
USDJPY 95
AUDUSD 74
USDCHF 22
GBPJPY 14
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 363K
NDX 64K
WS30 -4K
NI225 2.1K
STOXX50E -12K
EURUSD -7.8K
USDJPY 12K
AUDUSD -29K
USDCHF -5.1K
GBPJPY -4.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 215K
NDX 29K
WS30 -4.5K
NI225 1K
STOXX50E -985
EURUSD 6
USDJPY 11K
AUDUSD -4.2K
USDCHF -337
GBPJPY -2.6K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33 760.17 USD
Pire transaction: -18 320 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +40 490.68 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -18 155.45 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.41 × 1599
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 385
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.04 × 57
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.31 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.71 × 288
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.83 × 29
TickmillUK-Live
4.00 × 6
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.31 × 16
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
11 plus...
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).

On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.

This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.

👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 23:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.23 11:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.17 09:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.16 08:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.14 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 15:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 14:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 17:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 06:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 14:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 05:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 00:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.12 16:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.02 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.27 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 00:31
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
