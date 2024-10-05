- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|704
|NDX
|685
|WS30
|556
|NI225
|475
|STOXX50E
|139
|EURUSD
|135
|USDJPY
|95
|AUDUSD
|74
|USDCHF
|22
|GBPJPY
|14
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|363K
|NDX
|64K
|WS30
|-4K
|NI225
|2.1K
|STOXX50E
|-12K
|EURUSD
|-7.8K
|USDJPY
|12K
|AUDUSD
|-29K
|USDCHF
|-5.1K
|GBPJPY
|-4.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|215K
|NDX
|29K
|WS30
|-4.5K
|NI225
|1K
|STOXX50E
|-985
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|11K
|AUDUSD
|-4.2K
|USDCHF
|-337
|GBPJPY
|-2.6K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.41 × 1599
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.90 × 385
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.75 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.80 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.04 × 57
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.31 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.71 × 288
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.83 × 29
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.31 × 16
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
While you can subscribe to my trading signal here on MQL5, I highly recommend investing in my DARWIN $AMJY instead (Invest here).
On Darwinex, your investment benefits from professional risk management. Darwinex adjusts and controls the risk of my trading activity, ensuring that the portfolio’s monthly maximum target VaR (95%) is capped at 6.5%.
This means that compared to simply copying trades, investing in DARWIN $AMJY offers a more balanced approach—capturing the potential returns while significantly reducing the risks of following a single trader directly.
👉 Start Investing in DARWIN $AMJY
