Romain Francois Bernard Julian

Andorra Trading Pack 1 D

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
138 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 241%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
6 220
Gewinntrades:
4 116 (66.17%)
Verlusttrades:
2 104 (33.83%)
Bester Trade:
578.29 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 216.77 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
37 491.60 EUR (4 046 717 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-29 489.99 EUR (4 555 398 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
61 (355.61 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 496.73 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
85.21%
Max deposit load:
16.51%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
4.23
Long-Positionen:
3 236 (52.03%)
Short-Positionen:
2 984 (47.97%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.27
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.29 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.11 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-14.02 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
63 (-584.90 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 216.77 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-5.26%
Jahresprognose:
-63.81%
Algo-Trading:
95%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
216.78 EUR
Maximaler:
1 890.01 EUR (27.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.63% (1 890.60 EUR)
Kapital:
26.94% (1 334.27 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2335
EURUSD 610
AUDCAD 514
AUDNZD 421
GBPUSD 410
AUDUSD 288
NZDCAD 263
USDJPY 204
USDCAD 151
EURGBP 126
EURAUD 123
CADCHF 113
AUDCHF 104
EURJPY 96
EURCHF 93
GBPJPY 74
GBPCHF 53
NZDUSD 46
GBPCAD 45
CADJPY 31
USDCHF 30
AUDJPY 22
CHFJPY 20
EURCAD 15
EURNZD 12
NZDJPY 12
GBPNZD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.5K
EURUSD -144
AUDCAD 3.6K
AUDNZD -123
GBPUSD -346
AUDUSD -178
NZDCAD 483
USDJPY 183
USDCAD 170
EURGBP 370
EURAUD 162
CADCHF -275
AUDCHF -5
EURJPY -409
EURCHF -5
GBPJPY -223
GBPCHF 115
NZDUSD 132
GBPCAD 84
CADJPY 28
USDCHF 95
AUDJPY -64
CHFJPY 24
EURCAD -1
EURNZD -31
NZDJPY 5
GBPNZD -13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -514K
EURUSD 2K
AUDCAD 22K
AUDNZD -14K
GBPUSD -11K
AUDUSD -4.1K
NZDCAD 2.1K
USDJPY 4.4K
USDCAD 7.1K
EURGBP 12K
EURAUD 923
CADCHF -7.4K
AUDCHF 852
EURJPY -16K
EURCHF 2.6K
GBPJPY -9.6K
GBPCHF -404
NZDUSD 5.6K
GBPCAD 5.4K
CADJPY 1.2K
USDCHF 4K
AUDJPY -3.2K
CHFJPY 2.7K
EURCAD 333
EURNZD -3.2K
NZDJPY 1K
GBPNZD -1.5K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +578.29 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -1 217 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +355.61 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -584.90 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.60 × 719
Exness-MT5Real8
1.71 × 146
noch 114 ...
We are Andorra Trading, a small team, and we manage funds for customers. Our mantra is long-term security. Many traders will show you exceptional results, but never tell you that the account has blown up a year later, and all was lost. To win sustainably in trading, you need to build in safety mechanisms and diversify risk.

Don't hesitate to contact us by e-mail EA456@PM.me for a personalized follow-up. By using our affiliate code SDOK at Roboforex, you'll benefit from savings on brokerage fees.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 07:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 36 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 721 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.17 08:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.12 11:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.12 03:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.11 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.11 12:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.10 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.07 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.27 13:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.27 13:28
80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 606 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.26 17:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.20 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 29 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 598 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.13 21:14
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 562 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 11:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.