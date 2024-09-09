- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2335
|EURUSD
|610
|AUDCAD
|514
|AUDNZD
|421
|GBPUSD
|410
|AUDUSD
|288
|NZDCAD
|263
|USDJPY
|204
|USDCAD
|151
|EURGBP
|126
|EURAUD
|123
|CADCHF
|113
|AUDCHF
|104
|EURJPY
|96
|EURCHF
|93
|GBPJPY
|74
|GBPCHF
|53
|NZDUSD
|46
|GBPCAD
|45
|CADJPY
|31
|USDCHF
|30
|AUDJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|20
|EURCAD
|15
|EURNZD
|12
|NZDJPY
|12
|GBPNZD
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|EURUSD
|-144
|AUDCAD
|3.6K
|AUDNZD
|-123
|GBPUSD
|-346
|AUDUSD
|-178
|NZDCAD
|483
|USDJPY
|183
|USDCAD
|170
|EURGBP
|370
|EURAUD
|162
|CADCHF
|-275
|AUDCHF
|-5
|EURJPY
|-409
|EURCHF
|-5
|GBPJPY
|-223
|GBPCHF
|115
|NZDUSD
|132
|GBPCAD
|84
|CADJPY
|28
|USDCHF
|95
|AUDJPY
|-64
|CHFJPY
|24
|EURCAD
|-1
|EURNZD
|-31
|NZDJPY
|5
|GBPNZD
|-13
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-514K
|EURUSD
|2K
|AUDCAD
|22K
|AUDNZD
|-14K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|AUDUSD
|-4.1K
|NZDCAD
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|4.4K
|USDCAD
|7.1K
|EURGBP
|12K
|EURAUD
|923
|CADCHF
|-7.4K
|AUDCHF
|852
|EURJPY
|-16K
|EURCHF
|2.6K
|GBPJPY
|-9.6K
|GBPCHF
|-404
|NZDUSD
|5.6K
|GBPCAD
|5.4K
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|4K
|AUDJPY
|-3.2K
|CHFJPY
|2.7K
|EURCAD
|333
|EURNZD
|-3.2K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|GBPNZD
|-1.5K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.57 × 148
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.60 × 719
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.71 × 146
We are Andorra Trading, a small team, and we manage funds for customers. Our mantra is long-term security. Many traders will show you exceptional results, but never tell you that the account has blown up a year later, and all was lost. To win sustainably in trading, you need to build in safety mechanisms and diversify risk.
Don't hesitate to contact us by e-mail EA456@PM.me for a personalized follow-up. By using our affiliate code SDOK at Roboforex, you'll benefit from savings on brokerage fees.
