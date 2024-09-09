SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Andorra Trading Pack 1 D
Romain Francois Bernard Julian

Andorra Trading Pack 1 D

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
138 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 241%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
6 220
Transacciones Rentables:
4 116 (66.17%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 104 (33.83%)
Mejor transacción:
578.29 EUR
Peor transacción:
-1 216.77 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
37 491.60 EUR (4 046 717 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29 489.89 EUR (4 555 398 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
61 (355.61 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 496.73 EUR (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
85.21%
Carga máxima del depósito:
16.51%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
4.23
Transacciones Largas:
3 236 (52.03%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 984 (47.97%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.27
Beneficio Esperado:
1.29 EUR
Beneficio medio:
9.11 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-14.02 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
63 (-584.90 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 216.77 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
-4.65%
Pronóstico anual:
-56.05%
Trading algorítmico:
95%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
216.78 EUR
Máxima:
1 890.01 EUR (27.73%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.63% (1 890.60 EUR)
De fondos:
26.94% (1 334.27 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2335
EURUSD 610
AUDCAD 514
AUDNZD 421
GBPUSD 410
AUDUSD 288
NZDCAD 263
USDJPY 204
USDCAD 151
EURGBP 126
EURAUD 123
CADCHF 113
AUDCHF 104
EURJPY 96
EURCHF 93
GBPJPY 74
GBPCHF 53
NZDUSD 46
GBPCAD 45
CADJPY 31
USDCHF 30
AUDJPY 22
CHFJPY 20
EURCAD 15
EURNZD 12
NZDJPY 12
GBPNZD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 5.5K
EURUSD -144
AUDCAD 3.6K
AUDNZD -123
GBPUSD -346
AUDUSD -178
NZDCAD 483
USDJPY 183
USDCAD 170
EURGBP 370
EURAUD 162
CADCHF -275
AUDCHF -5
EURJPY -409
EURCHF -5
GBPJPY -223
GBPCHF 115
NZDUSD 132
GBPCAD 84
CADJPY 28
USDCHF 95
AUDJPY -64
CHFJPY 24
EURCAD -1
EURNZD -31
NZDJPY 5
GBPNZD -13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -514K
EURUSD 2K
AUDCAD 22K
AUDNZD -14K
GBPUSD -11K
AUDUSD -4.1K
NZDCAD 2.1K
USDJPY 4.4K
USDCAD 7.1K
EURGBP 12K
EURAUD 923
CADCHF -7.4K
AUDCHF 852
EURJPY -16K
EURCHF 2.6K
GBPJPY -9.6K
GBPCHF -404
NZDUSD 5.6K
GBPCAD 5.4K
CADJPY 1.2K
USDCHF 4K
AUDJPY -3.2K
CHFJPY 2.7K
EURCAD 333
EURNZD -3.2K
NZDJPY 1K
GBPNZD -1.5K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +578.29 EUR
Peor transacción: -1 217 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +355.61 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -584.90 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
otros 113...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

We are Andorra Trading, a small team, and we manage funds for customers. Our mantra is long-term security. Many traders will show you exceptional results, but never tell you that the account has blown up a year later, and all was lost. To win sustainably in trading, you need to build in safety mechanisms and diversify risk.

Don't hesitate to contact us by e-mail EA456@PM.me for a personalized follow-up. By using our affiliate code SDOK at Roboforex, you'll benefit from savings on brokerage fees.



No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 07:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 36 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 721 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.17 08:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.12 11:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.12 03:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.11 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.11 12:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.10 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.07 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.27 13:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.27 13:28
80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 606 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.26 17:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.20 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 29 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 598 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.13 21:14
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 562 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 11:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Andorra Trading Pack 1 D
30 USD al mes
241%
0
0
USD
4K
EUR
138
95%
6 220
66%
85%
1.27
1.29
EUR
28%
1:300
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.