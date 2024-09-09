SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Andorra Trading Pack 1 D
Romain Francois Bernard Julian

Andorra Trading Pack 1 D

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
0 reviews
Reliability
138 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 241%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 220
Profit Trades:
4 116 (66.17%)
Loss Trades:
2 104 (33.83%)
Best trade:
578.29 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 216.77 EUR
Gross Profit:
37 491.60 EUR (4 046 717 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 489.84 EUR (4 555 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (355.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 496.73 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
85.21%
Max deposit load:
16.51%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.23
Long Trades:
3 236 (52.03%)
Short Trades:
2 984 (47.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.29 EUR
Average Profit:
9.11 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
63 (-584.90 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 216.77 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-4.11%
Annual Forecast:
-50.24%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
216.78 EUR
Maximal:
1 890.01 EUR (27.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.63% (1 890.60 EUR)
By Equity:
26.94% (1 334.27 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2335
EURUSD 610
AUDCAD 514
AUDNZD 421
GBPUSD 410
AUDUSD 288
NZDCAD 263
USDJPY 204
USDCAD 151
EURGBP 126
EURAUD 123
CADCHF 113
AUDCHF 104
EURJPY 96
EURCHF 93
GBPJPY 74
GBPCHF 53
NZDUSD 46
GBPCAD 45
CADJPY 31
USDCHF 30
AUDJPY 22
CHFJPY 20
EURCAD 15
EURNZD 12
NZDJPY 12
GBPNZD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.5K
EURUSD -144
AUDCAD 3.6K
AUDNZD -123
GBPUSD -346
AUDUSD -178
NZDCAD 483
USDJPY 183
USDCAD 170
EURGBP 370
EURAUD 162
CADCHF -275
AUDCHF -5
EURJPY -409
EURCHF -5
GBPJPY -223
GBPCHF 115
NZDUSD 132
GBPCAD 84
CADJPY 28
USDCHF 95
AUDJPY -64
CHFJPY 24
EURCAD -1
EURNZD -31
NZDJPY 5
GBPNZD -13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -514K
EURUSD 2K
AUDCAD 22K
AUDNZD -14K
GBPUSD -11K
AUDUSD -4.1K
NZDCAD 2.1K
USDJPY 4.4K
USDCAD 7.1K
EURGBP 12K
EURAUD 923
CADCHF -7.4K
AUDCHF 852
EURJPY -16K
EURCHF 2.6K
GBPJPY -9.6K
GBPCHF -404
NZDUSD 5.6K
GBPCAD 5.4K
CADJPY 1.2K
USDCHF 4K
AUDJPY -3.2K
CHFJPY 2.7K
EURCAD 333
EURNZD -3.2K
NZDJPY 1K
GBPNZD -1.5K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +578.29 EUR
Worst trade: -1 217 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +355.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -584.90 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
Exness-MT5Real8
1.71 × 146
Exness-MT5Real7
1.73 × 48
110 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

We are Andorra Trading, a small team, and we manage funds for customers. Our mantra is long-term security. Many traders will show you exceptional results, but never tell you that the account has blown up a year later, and all was lost. To win sustainably in trading, you need to build in safety mechanisms and diversify risk.

Don't hesitate to contact us by e-mail EA456@PM.me for a personalized follow-up. By using our affiliate code SDOK at Roboforex, you'll benefit from savings on brokerage fees.



No reviews
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.30 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 07:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 36 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 721 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.17 08:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.12 11:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.12 03:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.11 15:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.11 12:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.10 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.07 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.27 13:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.27 13:28
80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 606 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.26 17:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.20 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 29 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 598 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.13 21:14
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 562 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 11:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Andorra Trading Pack 1 D
30 USD per month
241%
0
0
USD
4K
EUR
138
95%
6 220
66%
85%
1.27
1.29
EUR
28%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.