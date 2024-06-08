- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1024
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|37M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real8" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|14.61 × 59
Hi,
My trading signals are based on trend following, multi-time frame analysis, and the RSI indicator that I learned from one of the top traders in Vietnam.
After three years of independent trading, I learned from this man, after that I improved my trading a lot. Now I have become a completely confident trader.
I'm sharing my trading signal, so you may follow along after a while.
Hold on for me.
Regards!
