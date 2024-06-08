SignaleKategorien
BTC follows the trend

Minh Toan Cao
0 Bewertungen
81 Wochen
1 / 6.1K USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 -8%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 024
Gewinntrades:
333 (32.51%)
Verlusttrades:
691 (67.48%)
Bester Trade:
4 410.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-483.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
66 245.64 USD (88 301 185 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-38 645.33 USD (51 282 188 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (8 189.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
9 030.39 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
61.60%
Max deposit load:
2.88%
Letzter Trade:
49 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
26
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.87
Long-Positionen:
683 (66.70%)
Short-Positionen:
341 (33.30%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.71
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
26.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
198.94 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-55.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
39 (-2 788.69 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 788.69 USD (39)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.76%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
613.55 USD
Maximaler:
5 665.12 USD (35.57%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.96% (3 492.42 USD)
Kapital:
7.23% (125.92 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1024
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 37M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 410.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -484 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 39
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8 189.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 788.69 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real8" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
14.61 × 59
Hi,

My trading signals are based on trend following, multi-time frame analysis, and the RSI indicator that I learned from one of the top traders in Vietnam.

After three years of independent trading, I learned from this man, after that I improved my trading a lot. Now I have become a completely confident trader.

I'm sharing my trading signal, so you may follow along after a while.


Hold on for me.

Regards!

Keine Bewertungen
