Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BTC follows the trend
Minh Toan Cao

BTC follows the trend

Minh Toan Cao
0 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
1 / 6.1K USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 1%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 002
Profit Trades:
333 (33.23%)
Loss Trades:
669 (66.77%)
Best trade:
4 410.40 USD
Worst trade:
-483.50 USD
Gross Profit:
66 245.64 USD (88 301 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 820.58 USD (49 195 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (8 189.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 030.39 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
61.60%
Max deposit load:
2.88%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
664 (66.27%)
Short Trades:
338 (33.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
29.37 USD
Average Profit:
198.94 USD
Average Loss:
-55.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-2 788.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 788.69 USD (39)
Monthly growth:
3.86%
Annual Forecast:
46.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
613.55 USD
Maximal:
5 665.12 USD (35.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.96% (3 492.42 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (125.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1002
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 29K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 39M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 410.40 USD
Worst trade: -484 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 39
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 189.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 788.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
14.61 × 59
Hi,

My trading signals are based on trend following, multi-time frame analysis, and the RSI indicator that I learned from one of the top traders in Vietnam.

After three years of independent trading, I learned from this man, after that I improved my trading a lot. Now I have become a completely confident trader.

I'm sharing my trading signal, so you may follow along after a while.


Hold on for me.

Regards!

No reviews
2025.12.16 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 555 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 18:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.92% of days out of 541 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 07:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 14:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.13 08:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.09 19:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 12:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
