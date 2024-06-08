- Growth
Trades:
1 002
Profit Trades:
333 (33.23%)
Loss Trades:
669 (66.77%)
Best trade:
4 410.40 USD
Worst trade:
-483.50 USD
Gross Profit:
66 245.64 USD (88 301 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 820.58 USD (49 195 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (8 189.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 030.39 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
61.60%
Max deposit load:
2.88%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
664 (66.27%)
Short Trades:
338 (33.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
29.37 USD
Average Profit:
198.94 USD
Average Loss:
-55.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-2 788.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 788.69 USD (39)
Monthly growth:
3.86%
Annual Forecast:
46.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
613.55 USD
Maximal:
5 665.12 USD (35.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.96% (3 492.42 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (125.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1002
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|39M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 410.40 USD
Worst trade: -484 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 39
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 189.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 788.69 USD
Hi,
My trading signals are based on trend following, multi-time frame analysis, and the RSI indicator that I learned from one of the top traders in Vietnam.
After three years of independent trading, I learned from this man, after that I improved my trading a lot. Now I have become a completely confident trader.
I'm sharing my trading signal, so you may follow along after a while.
Hold on for me.
Regards!
