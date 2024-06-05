- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
957
Gewinntrades:
468 (48.90%)
Verlusttrades:
489 (51.10%)
Bester Trade:
104.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-41.44 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 233.44 USD (182 642 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 206.94 USD (173 629 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (64.48 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
116.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
99.11%
Max deposit load:
54.54%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.64
Long-Positionen:
465 (48.59%)
Short-Positionen:
492 (51.41%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-134.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-134.35 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.60%
Jahresprognose:
43.71%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
41.22 USD
Maximaler:
134.35 USD (21.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.01% (134.35 USD)
Kapital:
35.70% (222.01 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|957
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|9K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +104.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +64.48 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -134.35 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|5.11 × 27
|
XMTrading-Real 259
|7.00 × 4
|
RSGFinance-Live
|8.00 × 1
🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩
💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰
✅ Best smart strategic for trading GBPUSD only
✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit
✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running
✅ Automatic on 24 hour
✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history
Regard,
NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩
For any Bussiness chat :
Keine Bewertungen
