Nanacuanglory GBP Hedgefund24
Slamet Riadi

Nanacuanglory GBP Hedgefund24

Slamet Riadi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
94 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 87 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 213%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
957
Gewinntrades:
468 (48.90%)
Verlusttrades:
489 (51.10%)
Bester Trade:
104.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-41.44 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 233.44 USD (182 642 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 206.94 USD (173 629 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (64.48 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
116.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
99.11%
Max deposit load:
54.54%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.64
Long-Positionen:
465 (48.59%)
Short-Positionen:
492 (51.41%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-134.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-134.35 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.60%
Jahresprognose:
43.71%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
41.22 USD
Maximaler:
134.35 USD (21.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.01% (134.35 USD)
Kapital:
35.70% (222.01 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 957
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 9K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +104.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +64.48 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -134.35 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
5.11 × 27
XMTrading-Real 259
7.00 × 4
RSGFinance-Live
8.00 × 1
🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩
💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰

✅ Best smart strategic for trading GBPUSD only
✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit
✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running
✅ Automatic on 24 hour
✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history

Regard, 
NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩
For any Bussiness chat :
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 17:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 20:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 20:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.27 02:52
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 09:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.10 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.06 08:45
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 361 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.05 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.05 08:43
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 360 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.04 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 09:52
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 359 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.02 23:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.30 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 08:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 21:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 15:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.31 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.