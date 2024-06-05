🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩

💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰





✅ Best smart strategic for trading GBPUSD only

✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit

✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running

✅ Automatic on 24 hour

✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history





Regard,

NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩