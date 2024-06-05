SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Nanacuanglory GBP Hedgefund24
Slamet Riadi

Nanacuanglory GBP Hedgefund24

Slamet Riadi
0 reviews
Reliability
94 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 87 USD per month
growth since 2024 209%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
950
Profit Trades:
463 (48.73%)
Loss Trades:
487 (51.26%)
Best trade:
104.96 USD
Worst trade:
-41.44 USD
Gross Profit:
3 209.56 USD (180 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 203.55 USD (173 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (64.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
99.11%
Max deposit load:
54.54%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.49
Long Trades:
462 (48.63%)
Short Trades:
488 (51.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
6.93 USD
Average Loss:
-4.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-134.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.35 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.43%
Annual Forecast:
29.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.22 USD
Maximal:
134.35 USD (21.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.01% (134.35 USD)
By Equity:
35.70% (222.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 950
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 7.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.96 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
5.11 × 27
XMTrading-Real 259
7.00 × 4
RSGFinance-Live
8.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩
💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰

✅ Best smart strategic for trading GBPUSD only
✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit
✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running
✅ Automatic on 24 hour
✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history

Regard, 
NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩
For any Bussiness chat :
No reviews
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 17:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 20:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 20:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.27 02:52
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 09:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.10 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.06 08:45
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 361 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.05 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.05 08:43
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 360 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.04 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 09:52
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 359 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.02 23:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.30 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 08:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 21:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 15:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.31 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nanacuanglory GBP Hedgefund24
87 USD per month
209%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
94
100%
950
48%
99%
1.45
1.06
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.