Trades:
950
Profit Trades:
463 (48.73%)
Loss Trades:
487 (51.26%)
Best trade:
104.96 USD
Worst trade:
-41.44 USD
Gross Profit:
3 209.56 USD (180 535 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 203.55 USD (173 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (64.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
99.11%
Max deposit load:
54.54%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.49
Long Trades:
462 (48.63%)
Short Trades:
488 (51.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
6.93 USD
Average Loss:
-4.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-134.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.35 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.43%
Annual Forecast:
29.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.22 USD
Maximal:
134.35 USD (21.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.01% (134.35 USD)
By Equity:
35.70% (222.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|950
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.96 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|5.11 × 27
|
XMTrading-Real 259
|7.00 × 4
|
RSGFinance-Live
|8.00 × 1
🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩
💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰
✅ Best smart strategic for trading GBPUSD only
✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit
✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running
✅ Automatic on 24 hour
✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history
Regard,
NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩
For any Bussiness chat :
No reviews
