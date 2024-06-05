- Croissance
Trades:
838
Bénéfice trades:
402 (47.97%)
Perte trades:
436 (52.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
104.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-41.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 884.26 USD (157 382 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 039.48 USD (158 455 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (48.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
116.80 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
99.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
54.54%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.29
Longs trades:
404 (48.21%)
Courts trades:
434 (51.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
1.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.17 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-134.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-134.35 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.50%
Prévision annuelle:
30.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
41.22 USD
Maximal:
134.35 USD (21.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.01% (134.35 USD)
Par fonds propres:
35.70% (222.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|838
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|845
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-1K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +104.96 USD
Pire transaction: -41 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -134.35 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|5.11 × 27
|
XMTrading-Real 259
|7.00 × 4
|
RSGFinance-Live
|8.00 × 1
🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩
💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰
✅ Best smart strategic for trading GBPUSD only
✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit
✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running
✅ Automatic on 24 hour
✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history
Regard,
NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩
For any Bussiness chat :
