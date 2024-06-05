SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Nanacuanglory GBP Hedgefund24
Slamet Riadi

Nanacuanglory GBP Hedgefund24

Slamet Riadi
0 avis
Fiabilité
81 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 173%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
838
Bénéfice trades:
402 (47.97%)
Perte trades:
436 (52.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
104.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-41.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 884.26 USD (157 382 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 039.48 USD (158 455 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (48.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
116.80 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
99.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
54.54%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.29
Longs trades:
404 (48.21%)
Courts trades:
434 (51.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
1.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.17 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-134.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-134.35 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.50%
Prévision annuelle:
30.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
41.22 USD
Maximal:
134.35 USD (21.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.01% (134.35 USD)
Par fonds propres:
35.70% (222.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 838
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 845
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +104.96 USD
Pire transaction: -41 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -134.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
5.11 × 27
XMTrading-Real 259
7.00 × 4
RSGFinance-Live
8.00 × 1
🇮🇩 Indonesian Smart Trader 🇮🇩
💰NanaCuanGlory aka NCG💰

✅ Best smart strategic for trading GBPUSD only
✅ Optimalized setting EA NanaCuanGlory for maximalized profit
✅ Using smart strategy buy and sell but you can see the drawdown history running
✅ Automatic on 24 hour
✅ Not add deposits under any circumstances to cover fake drawdowns history

Regard, 
NanaCuanGlory 🇮🇩
For any Bussiness chat :
Aucun avis
2025.05.07 17:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 20:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 20:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.27 02:52
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 09:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.10 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.06 08:45
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 361 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.05 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.05 08:43
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 360 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.04 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 09:52
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 359 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.02 23:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.30 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 08:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.18 21:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 15:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.31 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 00:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 22:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
