- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
72
Gewinntrades:
38 (52.77%)
Verlusttrades:
34 (47.22%)
Bester Trade:
75.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-70.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
609.96 USD (67 406 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-643.47 USD (69 905 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (117.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
117.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
32.39%
Max deposit load:
13.89%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.15
Long-Positionen:
35 (48.61%)
Short-Positionen:
37 (51.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.95
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.47 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
16.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-225.45 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-225.45 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-7.67%
Jahresprognose:
-93.03%
Algo-Trading:
58%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
39.05 USD
Maximaler:
225.45 USD (12.30%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.83% (225.45 USD)
Kapital:
16.37% (304.81 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|28
|XAUUSD
|25
|US30
|10
|NAS100
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|27
|XAUUSD
|-21
|US30
|9
|NAS100
|-6
|GBPUSD
|-42
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|5.2K
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|US30
|-948
|NAS100
|-428
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +75.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +117.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -225.45 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
FFTraderSRO-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 4
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 27
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarketsSA-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
Dear investors, I trade with TDE System which is based on price action and a custom indicator. It is not a dangerous system and is 100% manual, in accordance with predefined entry and exit setups. Sometimes no trades will be made for few days as only high probability setups are traded. The average draw down is between 3% and 5%, and maximum limit is 20%. A target average profit of 60% to 120% per annum (that is, 5% to 10% monthly). For good results, your deposit for copying this Eagle signal should be $1,000 or more. And the leverage on your account should be 1:100 or more.
Keine Bewertungen
