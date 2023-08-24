SignaleKategorien
Edem Udo Bassey

TDEagle

Edem Udo Bassey
0 Bewertungen
40 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -2%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
72
Gewinntrades:
38 (52.77%)
Verlusttrades:
34 (47.22%)
Bester Trade:
75.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-70.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
609.96 USD (67 406 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-643.47 USD (69 905 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (117.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
117.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
32.39%
Max deposit load:
13.89%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.15
Long-Positionen:
35 (48.61%)
Short-Positionen:
37 (51.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.95
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.47 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
16.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-225.45 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-225.45 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-7.67%
Jahresprognose:
-93.03%
Algo-Trading:
58%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
39.05 USD
Maximaler:
225.45 USD (12.30%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.83% (225.45 USD)
Kapital:
16.37% (304.81 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY 28
XAUUSD 25
US30 10
NAS100 5
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 27
XAUUSD -21
US30 9
NAS100 -6
GBPUSD -42
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 5.2K
XAUUSD -2.1K
US30 -948
NAS100 -428
GBPUSD -4.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +75.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +117.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -225.45 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real04
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
FFTraderSRO-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 4
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 21
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 27
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
JPMarketsSA-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
noch 96 ...
Dear investors, I trade with TDE System which is based on price action and a custom indicator. It is not a dangerous system and is 100% manual, in accordance with predefined entry and exit setups. Sometimes no trades will be made for few days as only high probability setups are traded. The average draw down is between 3% and 5%, and maximum limit is 20%. A target average profit of 60% to 120% per annum (that is, 5% to 10% monthly). For good results, your deposit for copying this Eagle signal should be $1,000 or more. And the leverage on your account should be 1:100 or more.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 15:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 15:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 08:06
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.25 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 22:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.19 11:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.08 11:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
TDEagle
30 USD pro Monat
-2%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
40
58%
72
52%
32%
0.94
-0.47
USD
16%
1:200
