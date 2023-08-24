- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
59
Profit Trade:
32 (54.23%)
Loss Trade:
27 (45.76%)
Best Trade:
75.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-69.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
495.74 USD (55 798 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-399.20 USD (45 484 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (117.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
117.70 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
34.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.89%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.86
Long Trade:
27 (45.76%)
Short Trade:
32 (54.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
1.64 USD
Profitto medio:
15.49 USD
Perdita media:
-14.79 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-73.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-92.89 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.81%
Previsione annuale:
-9.19%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
112.31 USD (6.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.20% (112.31 USD)
Per equità:
16.37% (304.81 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|28
|XAUUSD
|17
|US30
|10
|GBPUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|27
|XAUUSD
|103
|US30
|9
|GBPUSD
|-42
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|5.2K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|US30
|-948
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +75.02 USD
Worst Trade: -70 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +117.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -73.97 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
FFTraderSRO-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 4
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 27
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarketsSA-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
96 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Dear investors, I trade with TDE System which is based on price action and a custom indicator. It is not a dangerous system and is 100% manual, in accordance with predefined entry and exit setups. Sometimes no trades will be made for few days as only high probability setups are traded. The average draw down is between 3% and 5%, and maximum limit is 20%. A target average profit of 60% to 120% per annum (that is, 5% to 10% monthly). For good results, your deposit for copying this Eagle signal should be $1,000 or more. And the leverage on your account should be 1:100 or more.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
27
71%
59
54%
35%
1.24
1.64
USD
USD
16%
1:200