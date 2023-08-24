SegnaliSezioni
Edem Udo Bassey

TDEagle

Edem Udo Bassey
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
27 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
59
Profit Trade:
32 (54.23%)
Loss Trade:
27 (45.76%)
Best Trade:
75.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-69.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
495.74 USD (55 798 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-399.20 USD (45 484 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (117.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
117.70 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
34.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.89%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.86
Long Trade:
27 (45.76%)
Short Trade:
32 (54.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
1.64 USD
Profitto medio:
15.49 USD
Perdita media:
-14.79 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-73.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-92.89 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.81%
Previsione annuale:
-9.19%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
112.31 USD (6.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.20% (112.31 USD)
Per equità:
16.37% (304.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 28
XAUUSD 17
US30 10
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 27
XAUUSD 103
US30 9
GBPUSD -42
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 5.2K
XAUUSD 10K
US30 -948
GBPUSD -4.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +75.02 USD
Worst Trade: -70 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +117.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -73.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real04
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
FFTraderSRO-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 4
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 21
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 27
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
JPMarketsSA-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
96 più
Dear investors, I trade with TDE System which is based on price action and a custom indicator. It is not a dangerous system and is 100% manual, in accordance with predefined entry and exit setups. Sometimes no trades will be made for few days as only high probability setups are traded. The average draw down is between 3% and 5%, and maximum limit is 20%. A target average profit of 60% to 120% per annum (that is, 5% to 10% monthly). For good results, your deposit for copying this Eagle signal should be $1,000 or more. And the leverage on your account should be 1:100 or more.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 15:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 15:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 08:06
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.25 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 22:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.19 11:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.08 11:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 11:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.10 12:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.06 13:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.23 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.24 08:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 10:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.09 14:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
