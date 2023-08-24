SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TDEagle
Edem Udo Bassey

TDEagle

Edem Udo Bassey
0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
37 (52.11%)
Loss Trades:
34 (47.89%)
Best trade:
75.02 USD
Worst trade:
-70.04 USD
Gross Profit:
604.42 USD (66 853 pips)
Gross Loss:
-643.47 USD (69 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (117.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
32.39%
Max deposit load:
13.89%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
35 (49.30%)
Short Trades:
36 (50.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.55 USD
Average Profit:
16.34 USD
Average Loss:
-18.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-225.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.45 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-11.37%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.05 USD
Maximal:
225.45 USD (12.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.83% (225.45 USD)
By Equity:
16.37% (304.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 28
XAUUSD 24
US30 10
NAS100 5
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 27
XAUUSD -27
US30 9
NAS100 -6
GBPUSD -42
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 5.2K
XAUUSD -2.7K
US30 -948
NAS100 -428
GBPUSD -4.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.02 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -225.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real04
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
FFTraderSRO-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 4
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 21
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 27
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
JPMarketsSA-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
96 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Dear investors, I trade with TDE System which is based on price action and a custom indicator. It is not a dangerous system and is 100% manual, in accordance with predefined entry and exit setups. Sometimes no trades will be made for few days as only high probability setups are traded. The average draw down is between 3% and 5%, and maximum limit is 20%. A target average profit of 60% to 120% per annum (that is, 5% to 10% monthly). For good results, your deposit for copying this Eagle signal should be $1,000 or more. And the leverage on your account should be 1:100 or more.


No reviews
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 15:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 15:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 08:06
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.25 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 22:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.19 11:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.08 11:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 11:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TDEagle
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
38
59%
71
52%
32%
0.93
-0.55
USD
16%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.