- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
37 (52.11%)
Loss Trades:
34 (47.89%)
Best trade:
75.02 USD
Worst trade:
-70.04 USD
Gross Profit:
604.42 USD (66 853 pips)
Gross Loss:
-643.47 USD (69 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (117.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
32.39%
Max deposit load:
13.89%
Latest trade:
16 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
35 (49.30%)
Short Trades:
36 (50.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.55 USD
Average Profit:
16.34 USD
Average Loss:
-18.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-225.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.45 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-11.37%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.05 USD
Maximal:
225.45 USD (12.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.83% (225.45 USD)
By Equity:
16.37% (304.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|28
|XAUUSD
|24
|US30
|10
|NAS100
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|27
|XAUUSD
|-27
|US30
|9
|NAS100
|-6
|GBPUSD
|-42
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|5.2K
|XAUUSD
|-2.7K
|US30
|-948
|NAS100
|-428
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.02 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -225.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
FFTraderSRO-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 4
|
KOT-Live2
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 27
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarketsSA-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
Dear investors, I trade with TDE System which is based on price action and a custom indicator. It is not a dangerous system and is 100% manual, in accordance with predefined entry and exit setups. Sometimes no trades will be made for few days as only high probability setups are traded. The average draw down is between 3% and 5%, and maximum limit is 20%. A target average profit of 60% to 120% per annum (that is, 5% to 10% monthly). For good results, your deposit for copying this Eagle signal should be $1,000 or more. And the leverage on your account should be 1:100 or more.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
38
59%
71
52%
32%
0.93
-0.55
USD
USD
16%
1:200