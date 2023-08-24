Dear investors,

. It is not a dangerous system and is 100% manual, in accordance with predefined entry and exit setups. S

ometimes no trades will be made for few days as only high probability setups are traded.

The average draw down is between 3% and 5%, and maximum limit is 20%. A target average profit of 60% to 120% per annum (that is, 5% to 10% monthly). For good results, your deposit for copying this Eagle signal should be $1,000 or more. And the leverage on your account should be 1:100 or more.