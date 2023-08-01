SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / MSC AN Fund Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC AN Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
131 Wochen
2 / 96K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 14%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 370
Gewinntrades:
1 098 (80.14%)
Verlusttrades:
272 (19.85%)
Bester Trade:
41.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-22.76 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 641.25 USD (140 631 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 283.38 USD (68 840 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (30.81 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
50.83 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
63.64%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Letzter Trade:
10 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
33.58
Long-Positionen:
676 (49.34%)
Short-Positionen:
694 (50.66%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.06
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.72 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-34.19 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-36.66 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.38%
Jahresprognose:
4.63%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.21 USD
Maximaler:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
Kapital:
4.83% (487.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 782
NZDCAD 588
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 730
NZDCAD 628
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 40K
NZDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +41.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -23 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +30.81 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -34.19 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.63 × 318
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.96 × 496
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
noch 15 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $

Total loss commitment of 4%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Keine Bewertungen
    2025.04.14 15:30
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.10 14:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.14 11:20
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.14 03:49
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.26 19:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.26 03:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.18 19:00
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.08.22 10:46
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2024.08.19 17:53
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.29 10:36
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.07.05 20:51
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.02 17:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.04.01 17:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.04.01 07:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 15:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.20 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 13:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.25 21:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.09.07 13:28
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2023.08.01 12:37
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
    Signal
    Preis
    Wachstum
    Abonnenten
    Geldmittel
    Kontostand
    Wochen
    Expert Advisor
    Trades
    Gewinn
    Aktivität
    PF
    Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
    Rückgang
    Hebel
    MSC AN Fund Pro
    30 USD pro Monat
    14%
    2
    96K
    USD
    10K
    USD
    131
    94%
    1 370
    80%
    64%
    2.05
    0.99
    USD
    5%
    1:30
    Kopieren

    Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

    Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

    Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.