Bui Huy Dat

MSC AN Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 reviews
Reliability
130 weeks
2 / 96K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 14%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 368
Profit Trades:
1 097 (80.19%)
Loss Trades:
271 (19.81%)
Best trade:
41.00 USD
Worst trade:
-22.76 USD
Gross Profit:
2 637.42 USD (140 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 280.82 USD (68 584 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (30.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.83 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
63.64%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
33.55
Long Trades:
676 (49.42%)
Short Trades:
692 (50.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.40 USD
Average Loss:
-4.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-34.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.66 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.25%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
By Equity:
4.83% (487.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 780
NZDCAD 588
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 729
NZDCAD 628
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 40K
NZDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.00 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.63 × 317
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.97 × 489
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 more...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $

Total loss commitment of 4%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    No reviews
    2025.04.14 15:30
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.10 14:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.14 11:20
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.14 03:49
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.26 19:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.26 03:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.18 19:00
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.08.22 10:46
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2024.08.19 17:53
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.29 10:36
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.07.05 20:51
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.02 17:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.04.01 17:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.04.01 07:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 15:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.20 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 13:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.25 21:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.09.07 13:28
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2023.08.01 12:37
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
