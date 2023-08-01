- Growth
Trades:
1 368
Profit Trades:
1 097 (80.19%)
Loss Trades:
271 (19.81%)
Best trade:
41.00 USD
Worst trade:
-22.76 USD
Gross Profit:
2 637.42 USD (140 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 280.82 USD (68 584 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (30.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.83 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
63.64%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
33.55
Long Trades:
676 (49.42%)
Short Trades:
692 (50.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.40 USD
Average Loss:
-4.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-34.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.66 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.25%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
By Equity:
4.83% (487.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|780
|NZDCAD
|588
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|729
|NZDCAD
|628
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|40K
|NZDCAD
|32K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.00 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.63 × 317
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 573
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 334
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.97 × 489
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.50 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)telegram: https://t.me/TonyOnl
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.
FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $
Total loss commitment of 4%
Investor Recommend:
The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
No reviews
