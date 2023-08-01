SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MSC AN Fund Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC AN Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
118 settimane
2 / 95K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 12%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 148
Profit Trade:
922 (80.31%)
Loss Trade:
226 (19.69%)
Best Trade:
41.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 337.74 USD (113 507 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 176.18 USD (60 388 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (30.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
50.83 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
61.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.49%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
28.72
Long Trade:
557 (48.52%)
Short Trade:
591 (51.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.99
Profitto previsto:
1.01 USD
Profitto medio:
2.54 USD
Perdita media:
-5.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-34.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36.66 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.36%
Previsione annuale:
4.38%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.21 USD
Massimale:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
Per equità:
4.83% (487.74 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 631
NZDCAD 517
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 604
NZDCAD 559
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 28K
NZDCAD 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.00 USD
Worst Trade: -23 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -34.19 USD

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $

Total loss commitment of 4%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Non ci sono recensioni
