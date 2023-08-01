SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / MSC AN Fund Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC AN Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
130 semanas
2 / 96K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 14%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 368
Transacciones Rentables:
1 097 (80.19%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
271 (19.81%)
Mejor transacción:
41.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.76 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 637.42 USD (140 431 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 281.17 USD (68 584 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (30.81 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
50.83 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Actividad comercial:
63.64%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.66%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
33.54
Transacciones Largas:
676 (49.42%)
Transacciones Cortas:
692 (50.58%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.06
Beneficio Esperado:
0.99 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.40 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.73 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-34.19 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-36.66 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.48%
Pronóstico anual:
6.25%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.21 USD
Máxima:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
De fondos:
4.83% (487.74 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 780
NZDCAD 588
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 729
NZDCAD 628
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 40K
NZDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +41.00 USD
Peor transacción: -23 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +30.81 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -34.19 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.63 × 318
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.95 × 492
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
otros 15...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $

Total loss commitment of 4%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    No hay comentarios
    2025.04.14 15:30
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.10 14:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.14 11:20
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.14 03:49
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.26 19:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.26 03:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.18 19:00
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.08.22 10:46
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2024.08.19 17:53
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.29 10:36
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.07.05 20:51
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.02 17:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.04.01 17:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.04.01 07:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 15:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.20 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 13:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.25 21:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.09.07 13:28
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2023.08.01 12:37
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
    Señal
    Precio
    Incremento
    Suscriptores
    Fondos
    Balance
    Semanas
    Robots comerciales
    Trades
    Rentables
    Actividad
    PF
    Beneficio Esperado
    Reducción
    Apalancamiento
    MSC AN Fund Pro
    30 USD al mes
    14%
    2
    96K
    USD
    10K
    USD
    130
    94%
    1 368
    80%
    64%
    2.05
    0.99
    USD
    5%
    1:30
    Copiar

    ¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

    La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

    Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.