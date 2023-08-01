- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 368
盈利交易:
1 097 (80.19%)
亏损交易:
271 (19.81%)
最好交易:
41.00 USD
最差交易:
-22.76 USD
毛利:
2 637.42 USD (140 431 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 281.17 USD (68 584 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (30.81 USD)
最大连续盈利:
50.83 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
63.64%
最大入金加载:
9.66%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
33.54
长期交易:
676 (49.42%)
短期交易:
692 (50.58%)
利润因子:
2.06
预期回报:
0.99 USD
平均利润:
2.40 USD
平均损失:
-4.73 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-34.19 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-36.66 USD (3)
每月增长:
0.50%
年度预测:
6.25%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.21 USD
最大值:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
净值:
4.83% (487.74 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|780
|NZDCAD
|588
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|729
|NZDCAD
|628
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|40K
|NZDCAD
|32K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +41.00 USD
最差交易: -23 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +30.81 USD
最大连续亏损: -34.19 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.63 × 318
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 573
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 334
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.95 × 492
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.50 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.
FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $
Total loss commitment of 4%
Investor Recommend:
The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
14%
2
96K
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
130
94%
1 368
80%
64%
2.05
0.99
USD
USD
5%
1:30