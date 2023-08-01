信号部分
Bui Huy Dat

MSC AN Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0条评论
可靠性
130
2 / 96K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 14%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 368
盈利交易:
1 097 (80.19%)
亏损交易:
271 (19.81%)
最好交易:
41.00 USD
最差交易:
-22.76 USD
毛利:
2 637.42 USD (140 431 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 281.17 USD (68 584 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (30.81 USD)
最大连续盈利:
50.83 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
63.64%
最大入金加载:
9.66%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
33.54
长期交易:
676 (49.42%)
短期交易:
692 (50.58%)
利润因子:
2.06
预期回报:
0.99 USD
平均利润:
2.40 USD
平均损失:
-4.73 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-34.19 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-36.66 USD (3)
每月增长:
0.50%
年度预测:
6.25%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.21 USD
最大值:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
净值:
4.83% (487.74 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 780
NZDCAD 588
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 729
NZDCAD 628
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 40K
NZDCAD 32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +41.00 USD
最差交易: -23 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +30.81 USD
最大连续亏损: -34.19 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.63 × 318
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.95 × 492
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 更多...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $

Total loss commitment of 4%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    没有评论
    2025.04.14 15:30
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.10 14:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.14 11:20
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.14 03:49
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.26 19:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.26 03:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.18 19:00
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.08.22 10:46
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2024.08.19 17:53
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.29 10:36
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.07.05 20:51
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.02 17:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.04.01 17:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.04.01 07:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 15:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.20 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 13:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.25 21:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.09.07 13:28
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2023.08.01 12:37
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
