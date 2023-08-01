- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
1 380
이익 거래:
1 107 (80.21%)
손실 거래:
273 (19.78%)
최고의 거래:
41.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-22.76 USD
총 수익:
2 658.44 USD (142 272 pips)
총 손실:
-1 287.10 USD (68 908 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (30.81 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
50.83 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.25
거래 활동:
63.64%
최대 입금량:
9.66%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
20
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
33.91
롱(주식매수):
679 (49.20%)
숏(주식차입매도):
701 (50.80%)
수익 요인:
2.07
기대수익:
0.99 USD
평균 이익:
2.40 USD
평균 손실:
-4.71 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-34.19 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-36.66 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.36%
연간 예측:
5.64%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.21 USD
최대한의:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
자본금별:
4.83% (487.74 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|791
|NZDCAD
|589
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|741
|NZDCAD
|632
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|41K
|NZDCAD
|32K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +41.00 USD
최악의 거래: -23 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +30.81 USD
연속 최대 손실: -34.19 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "NeotechFinancialServices-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.62 × 334
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 573
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 334
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.91 × 536
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.50 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)telegram: https://t.me/TonyOnl
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.
FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $
Total loss commitment of 4%
Investor Recommend:
The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
15%
2
97K
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
132
94%
1 380
80%
64%
2.06
0.99
USD
USD
5%
1:30