Bui Huy Dat

MSC AN Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 avis
Fiabilité
118 semaines
2 / 95K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 12%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 146
Bénéfice trades:
921 (80.36%)
Perte trades:
225 (19.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
41.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-22.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 336.04 USD (113 273 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 175.34 USD (60 279 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (30.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
50.83 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
61.64%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.49%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
28.70
Longs trades:
555 (48.43%)
Courts trades:
591 (51.57%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
1.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.22 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-34.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36.66 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.36%
Prévision annuelle:
4.38%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
40.44 USD (0.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.40% (40.44 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.83% (487.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 629
NZDCAD 517
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 603
NZDCAD 559
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 28K
NZDCAD 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +41.00 USD
Pire transaction: -23 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -34.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 175
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.86 × 271
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 227
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 plus...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $

Total loss commitment of 4%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Aucun avis
    2025.04.14 15:30
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.10 14:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.14 11:20
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.14 03:49
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.26 19:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.26 03:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.18 19:00
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.08.22 10:46
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2024.08.19 17:53
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.29 10:36
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.07.05 20:51
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.07.02 17:01
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.04.01 17:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.04.01 07:31
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 15:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.20 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 13:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.25 21:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.09.07 13:28
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2023.08.01 12:37
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
