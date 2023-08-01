- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|629
|NZDCAD
|517
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|603
|NZDCAD
|559
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|28K
|NZDCAD
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.15 × 175
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.45 × 20
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.86 × 271
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.77 × 227
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
Use "MSC Line EA" with config suitable for fund trading.
FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 300K $
Total loss commitment of 4%
Investor Recommend:
The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
