Trades insgesamt:
2 306
Gewinntrades:
1 589 (68.90%)
Verlusttrades:
717 (31.09%)
Bester Trade:
554.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-127.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 991.24 USD (278 793 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 539.78 USD (221 307 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (23.05 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
556.82 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
38.12%
Max deposit load:
39.61%
Letzter Trade:
15 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.54
Long-Positionen:
942 (40.85%)
Short-Positionen:
1 364 (59.15%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-476.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-476.29 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.99%
Jahresprognose:
36.26%
Algo-Trading:
93%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.19 USD
Maximaler:
803.98 USD (32.82%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
32.82% (803.98 USD)
Kapital:
56.36% (3 059.25 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCADex
|236
|EURUSDex
|195
|GBPAUDex
|170
|USDCHFex
|161
|GBPUSDex
|156
|GBPJPYex
|143
|GBPCHFex
|96
|USDJPYex
|90
|EURAUDex
|80
|AUDUSDex
|79
|NZDUSDex
|77
|EURGBPex
|74
|USDCADex
|73
|AUDCADex
|71
|CADCHFex
|62
|NZDCHFex
|56
|GBPCADex
|56
|EURCHFex
|56
|EURNZDex
|55
|NZDJPYex
|50
|CHFJPYex
|45
|GBPNZDex
|44
|CADJPYex
|44
|GOLDex
|36
|NZDCADex
|30
|AUDNZDex
|27
|AUDCHFex
|23
|AUDJPYex
|13
|USDZARex
|6
|USDIDXex
|1
|EURJPYex
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCADex
|269
|EURUSDex
|-170
|GBPAUDex
|126
|USDCHFex
|885
|GBPUSDex
|393
|GBPJPYex
|262
|GBPCHFex
|259
|USDJPYex
|285
|EURAUDex
|405
|AUDUSDex
|245
|NZDUSDex
|93
|EURGBPex
|126
|USDCADex
|78
|AUDCADex
|55
|CADCHFex
|189
|NZDCHFex
|-11
|GBPCADex
|154
|EURCHFex
|85
|EURNZDex
|77
|NZDJPYex
|46
|CHFJPYex
|202
|GBPNZDex
|-18
|CADJPYex
|92
|GOLDex
|340
|NZDCADex
|74
|AUDNZDex
|7
|AUDCHFex
|-127
|AUDJPYex
|7
|USDZARex
|17
|USDIDXex
|-10
|EURJPYex
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCADex
|-6K
|EURUSDex
|1.6K
|GBPAUDex
|-11K
|USDCHFex
|11K
|GBPUSDex
|1.8K
|GBPJPYex
|17K
|GBPCHFex
|-6K
|USDJPYex
|7.7K
|EURAUDex
|-2.7K
|AUDUSDex
|5.6K
|NZDUSDex
|2.6K
|EURGBPex
|4.6K
|USDCADex
|4.5K
|AUDCADex
|2.6K
|CADCHFex
|3.3K
|NZDCHFex
|-4.1K
|GBPCADex
|-4.8K
|EURCHFex
|3.9K
|EURNZDex
|-17K
|NZDJPYex
|3.2K
|CHFJPYex
|6.8K
|GBPNZDex
|1.2K
|CADJPYex
|5.7K
|GOLDex
|25K
|NZDCADex
|981
|AUDNZDex
|372
|AUDCHFex
|315
|AUDJPYex
|655
|USDZARex
|349
|USDIDXex
|-1K
|EURJPYex
|462
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
Bester Trade: +554.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -128 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +23.05 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -476.29 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RSGFinance-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Keine Bewertungen
