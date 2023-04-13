SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / TREND RIDER PRO performance tracker
Okezie Ojimadu

TREND RIDER PRO performance tracker

Okezie Ojimadu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
140 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 5000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 445%
RSGFinance-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 306
Gewinntrades:
1 589 (68.90%)
Verlusttrades:
717 (31.09%)
Bester Trade:
554.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-127.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 991.24 USD (278 793 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 539.78 USD (221 307 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (23.05 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
556.82 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
38.12%
Max deposit load:
39.61%
Letzter Trade:
15 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.54
Long-Positionen:
942 (40.85%)
Short-Positionen:
1 364 (59.15%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-476.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-476.29 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.99%
Jahresprognose:
36.26%
Algo-Trading:
93%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.19 USD
Maximaler:
803.98 USD (32.82%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
32.82% (803.98 USD)
Kapital:
56.36% (3 059.25 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURCADex 236
EURUSDex 195
GBPAUDex 170
USDCHFex 161
GBPUSDex 156
GBPJPYex 143
GBPCHFex 96
USDJPYex 90
EURAUDex 80
AUDUSDex 79
NZDUSDex 77
EURGBPex 74
USDCADex 73
AUDCADex 71
CADCHFex 62
NZDCHFex 56
GBPCADex 56
EURCHFex 56
EURNZDex 55
NZDJPYex 50
CHFJPYex 45
GBPNZDex 44
CADJPYex 44
GOLDex 36
NZDCADex 30
AUDNZDex 27
AUDCHFex 23
AUDJPYex 13
USDZARex 6
USDIDXex 1
EURJPYex 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCADex 269
EURUSDex -170
GBPAUDex 126
USDCHFex 885
GBPUSDex 393
GBPJPYex 262
GBPCHFex 259
USDJPYex 285
EURAUDex 405
AUDUSDex 245
NZDUSDex 93
EURGBPex 126
USDCADex 78
AUDCADex 55
CADCHFex 189
NZDCHFex -11
GBPCADex 154
EURCHFex 85
EURNZDex 77
NZDJPYex 46
CHFJPYex 202
GBPNZDex -18
CADJPYex 92
GOLDex 340
NZDCADex 74
AUDNZDex 7
AUDCHFex -127
AUDJPYex 7
USDZARex 17
USDIDXex -10
EURJPYex 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCADex -6K
EURUSDex 1.6K
GBPAUDex -11K
USDCHFex 11K
GBPUSDex 1.8K
GBPJPYex 17K
GBPCHFex -6K
USDJPYex 7.7K
EURAUDex -2.7K
AUDUSDex 5.6K
NZDUSDex 2.6K
EURGBPex 4.6K
USDCADex 4.5K
AUDCADex 2.6K
CADCHFex 3.3K
NZDCHFex -4.1K
GBPCADex -4.8K
EURCHFex 3.9K
EURNZDex -17K
NZDJPYex 3.2K
CHFJPYex 6.8K
GBPNZDex 1.2K
CADJPYex 5.7K
GOLDex 25K
NZDCADex 981
AUDNZDex 372
AUDCHFex 315
AUDJPYex 655
USDZARex 349
USDIDXex -1K
EURJPYex 462
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +554.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -128 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +23.05 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -476.29 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RSGFinance-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
TREND RIDER PRO performance tracker
5000 USD pro Monat
445%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
140
93%
2 306
68%
38%
1.80
1.93
USD
56%
1:500
