TM: Toyota Motor Corporation
200.68 USD 0.77 (0.38%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TM hat sich für heute um -0.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 199.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 200.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Toyota Motor Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
199.24 200.74
Jahresspanne
155.00 202.87
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 201.45
- Eröffnung
- 199.89
- Bid
- 200.68
- Ask
- 200.98
- Tief
- 199.24
- Hoch
- 200.74
- Volumen
- 550
- Tagesänderung
- -0.38%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.24%
- Jahresänderung
- 11.55%
