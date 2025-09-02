KurseKategorien
TM: Toyota Motor Corporation

200.68 USD 0.77 (0.38%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TM hat sich für heute um -0.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 199.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 200.74 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Toyota Motor Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
199.24 200.74
Jahresspanne
155.00 202.87
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
201.45
Eröffnung
199.89
Bid
200.68
Ask
200.98
Tief
199.24
Hoch
200.74
Volumen
550
Tagesänderung
-0.38%
Monatsänderung
4.59%
6-Monatsänderung
14.24%
Jahresänderung
11.55%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K