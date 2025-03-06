Währungen / PRTH
PRTH: Priority Technology Holdings Inc
7.45 USD 0.03 (0.40%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PRTH hat sich für heute um -0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Priority Technology Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
7.41 7.53
Jahresspanne
5.01 12.47
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.48
- Eröffnung
- 7.49
- Bid
- 7.45
- Ask
- 7.75
- Tief
- 7.41
- Hoch
- 7.53
- Volumen
- 156
- Tagesänderung
- -0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- -8.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.56%
- Jahresänderung
- 10.53%
