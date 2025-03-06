货币 / PRTH
PRTH: Priority Technology Holdings Inc
7.43 USD 0.18 (2.48%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRTH汇率已更改2.48%。当日，交易品种以低点7.28和高点7.57进行交易。
关注Priority Technology Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTH新闻
- Can Coherent Corp's AI-Driven Growth Keep Up Its Momentum?
- Priority Technology stock gains as TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating
- Priority acquires Boom Commerce assets, secures $50 million credit facility
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Priority Technology stock price target raised to $11 from $10 at TD Cowen
- Priority Technology (PRTH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Priority Tech Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 9%, high-margin segments drive profit growth
- Priority Tech earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Priority Technology Pre-Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Priority to launch $1.07 billion in new senior credit facilities
- S&P revises Priority Technology Holdings outlook to positive
- Priority Technology: Undervalued With Upside Amid Strong Growth And Peer Discount
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
7.28 7.57
年范围
5.01 12.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.25
- 开盘价
- 7.28
- 卖价
- 7.43
- 买价
- 7.73
- 最低价
- 7.28
- 最高价
- 7.57
- 交易量
- 342
- 日变化
- 2.48%
- 月变化
- -8.83%
- 6个月变化
- 9.26%
- 年变化
- 10.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值