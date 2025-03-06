통화 / PRTH
PRTH: Priority Technology Holdings Inc
7.30 USD 0.18 (2.41%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PRTH 환율이 오늘 -2.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.28이고 고가는 7.53이었습니다.
Priority Technology Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
7.28 7.53
년간 변동
5.01 12.47
- 이전 종가
- 7.48
- 시가
- 7.49
- Bid
- 7.30
- Ask
- 7.60
- 저가
- 7.28
- 고가
- 7.53
- 볼륨
- 1.250 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.41%
- 월 변동
- -10.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.31%
20 9월, 토요일