PRTH: Priority Technology Holdings Inc
7.25 USD 0.19 (2.55%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRTH exchange rate has changed by -2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.25 and at a high of 7.52.
Follow Priority Technology Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRTH News
- Can Coherent Corp's AI-Driven Growth Keep Up Its Momentum?
- Priority Technology stock gains as TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating
- Priority acquires Boom Commerce assets, secures $50 million credit facility
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Priority Technology stock price target raised to $11 from $10 at TD Cowen
- Priority Technology (PRTH) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Priority Tech Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 9%, high-margin segments drive profit growth
- Priority Tech earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Priority Technology Pre-Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Priority to launch $1.07 billion in new senior credit facilities
- S&P revises Priority Technology Holdings outlook to positive
- Priority Technology: Undervalued With Upside Amid Strong Growth And Peer Discount
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
7.25 7.52
Year Range
5.01 12.47
- Previous Close
- 7.44
- Open
- 7.47
- Bid
- 7.25
- Ask
- 7.55
- Low
- 7.25
- High
- 7.52
- Volume
- 845
- Daily Change
- -2.55%
- Month Change
- -11.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.62%
- Year Change
- 7.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%