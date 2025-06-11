Währungen / CGTX
CGTX: Cognition Therapeutics Inc
1.36 USD 0.11 (7.48%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CGTX hat sich für heute um -7.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cognition Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CGTX News
- Cognition’s Alzheimer’s drug trial reaches 75% enrollment milestone
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq Composite in August 2025
- Cognition Therapeutics closes $30 million registered direct offering
- Cognition Therapeutics stock falls after $30 million direct offering
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Cognition Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 share price
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Cognition Therapeutics stock jumps after FDA confirms Phase 3 design
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Cognition Therapeutics aligns with FDA on Alzheimer’s drug phase 3 design
- Cognition (CGTX) Q2 Grant Income Jumps
- Cognition Therapeutics' End-Of-Phase 2 Trial Meeting With FDA Could Kick Off Phase 3 Trial For Its Alzheimer's Candidate Zervimesine - Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)
- Cognition Therapeutics reports positive results for Alzheimer’s drug
- Cognition Therapeutics stock soars after DLB study results
- Cognition Therapeutics stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Cognition Therapeutics stock soars after FDA meeting on Alzheimer’s drug
- Cognition Therapeutics completes FDA end-of-Phase 2 meeting for Alzheimer’s drug
- Cognition Therapeutics Shares Jump 12% After Hours Following Encouraging Phase 2 Alzheimer's Trial Data - Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Drops 5% Intraday, Rebounds 14% After Hours Amid Delisting Concerns - Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX), Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)
- Cognition Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating as Phase 2 trial reaches 50% enrollment
- Cognition Therapeutics’ Alzheimer’s study reaches 50% enrollment
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on Cognition Therapeutics stock
- Cognition Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on Zervimesine (CT1812) in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)
- Armed With Donation From Trial Participant's Family, Cognition (Nasdaq: CGTX) Initiates Expanded Access Program For Experimental DLB Drug - Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)
Tagesspanne
1.36 1.49
Jahresspanne
0.22 3.83
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.47
- Eröffnung
- 1.46
- Bid
- 1.36
- Ask
- 1.66
- Tief
- 1.36
- Hoch
- 1.49
- Volumen
- 1.469 K
- Tagesänderung
- -7.48%
- Monatsänderung
- -41.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 216.28%
- Jahresänderung
- 189.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K