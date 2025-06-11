Devises / CGTX
CGTX: Cognition Therapeutics Inc
1.40 USD 0.07 (4.76%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CGTX a changé de -4.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.32 et à un maximum de 1.49.
Suivez la dynamique Cognition Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CGTX Nouvelles
- Cognition’s Alzheimer’s drug trial reaches 75% enrollment milestone
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq Composite in August 2025
- Cognition Therapeutics closes $30 million registered direct offering
- Cognition Therapeutics stock falls after $30 million direct offering
- Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Cognition Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 share price
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Cognition Therapeutics stock jumps after FDA confirms Phase 3 design
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Cognition Therapeutics aligns with FDA on Alzheimer’s drug phase 3 design
- Cognition (CGTX) Q2 Grant Income Jumps
- Cognition Therapeutics' End-Of-Phase 2 Trial Meeting With FDA Could Kick Off Phase 3 Trial For Its Alzheimer's Candidate Zervimesine - Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)
- Cognition Therapeutics reports positive results for Alzheimer’s drug
- Cognition Therapeutics stock soars after DLB study results
- Cognition Therapeutics stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Cognition Therapeutics stock soars after FDA meeting on Alzheimer’s drug
- Cognition Therapeutics completes FDA end-of-Phase 2 meeting for Alzheimer’s drug
- Cognition Therapeutics Shares Jump 12% After Hours Following Encouraging Phase 2 Alzheimer's Trial Data - Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX), InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Drops 5% Intraday, Rebounds 14% After Hours Amid Delisting Concerns - Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX), Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)
- Cognition Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating as Phase 2 trial reaches 50% enrollment
- Cognition Therapeutics’ Alzheimer’s study reaches 50% enrollment
- H.C. Wainwright maintains buy rating on Cognition Therapeutics stock
- Cognition Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on Zervimesine (CT1812) in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)
- Armed With Donation From Trial Participant's Family, Cognition (Nasdaq: CGTX) Initiates Expanded Access Program For Experimental DLB Drug - Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)
Range quotidien
1.32 1.49
Range Annuel
0.22 3.83
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.47
- Ouverture
- 1.46
- Bid
- 1.40
- Ask
- 1.70
- Plus Bas
- 1.32
- Plus Haut
- 1.49
- Volume
- 3.200 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.76%
- Changement Mensuel
- -40.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 225.58%
- Changement Annuel
- 197.87%
20 septembre, samedi