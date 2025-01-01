Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCListViewRowState CreateOnEventTotalViewAddItemSelectSelectByTextSelectByValueValueCreateRowOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnItemClickRedrawRowStateCheckView RowState Änderung des Zustands der angegebenen Zeile des Steuerelements CListView. bool RowState( const int index // Index const bool select // Zustand ) Parameter index [in] Der Index der Zeile. select [in] Der Zustand der Zeile. Rückgabewert Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück. Redraw CheckView