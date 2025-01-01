DokumentationKategorien
RowState

Änderung des Zustands der angegebenen Zeile des Steuerelements CListView.

bool  RowState(
   const int   index      // Index
   const bool  select     // Zustand
   )

Parameter

index

[in]  Der Index der Zeile.

select

[in]  Der Zustand der Zeile.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.