RowState 

RowState

Changes the state of the specified row of the CListView control.

bool  RowState(
   const int   index      // index
   const bool  select     // state
   )

Parameters

index

[in]  Row index.

select

[in]  Row state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.