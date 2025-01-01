MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCListViewRowState CreateOnEventTotalViewAddItemSelectSelectByTextSelectByValueValueCreateRowOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnItemClickRedrawRowStateCheckView RowState Changes the state of the specified row of the CListView control. bool RowState( const int index // index const bool select // state ) Parameters index [in] Row index. select [in] Row state. Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Redraw CheckView