DayName

Gibt den Vollnamen des Wochentags zurück.

string DayName() const

Gibt den Vollnamen des Wochentags nach der Nummer zurück.

string DayName(
  const int num  // die Nummer des Wochentags
  ) const

Parameter

num
[in] Die Nummer des Wochentags (0-6).

Rückgabewert

Der Vollname des Wochentags.