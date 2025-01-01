DokumentationKategorien
DayName

Gibt den Vollnamen des Wochentags zurück.

string  DayName()  const

Gibt den Vollnamen des Wochentags nach der Nummer zurück.

string  DayName(
   const int      num         // die Nummer des Wochentags
   )  const

Parameter

num

[in]  Die Nummer des Wochentags (0-6).

Rückgabewert

Der Vollname des Wochentags.