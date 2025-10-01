信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / NeuroWick
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
0条评论
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 16%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
145
盈利交易:
96 (66.20%)
亏损交易:
49 (33.79%)
最好交易:
41.57 USD
最差交易:
-31.63 USD
毛利:
346.91 USD (37 128 pips)
毛利亏损:
-224.08 USD (19 779 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (5.12 USD)
最大连续盈利:
82.91 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
98.63%
最大入金加载:
18.19%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
56
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
1.73
长期交易:
87 (60.00%)
短期交易:
58 (40.00%)
利润因子:
1.55
预期回报:
0.85 USD
平均利润:
3.61 USD
平均损失:
-4.57 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-25.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-49.86 USD (2)
每月增长:
12.06%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.33 USD
最大值:
70.83 USD (7.87%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
净值:
15.07% (130.86 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
USDCHF 16
EURCHF 14
AUDUSD 10
AUDJPY 9
USDJPY 7
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
EURJPY 6
EURCAD 5
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 151
USDCHF 2
EURCHF -9
AUDUSD -10
AUDJPY 3
USDJPY -22
USDCAD -14
CADJPY 15
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 9
EURCAD -4
EURUSD -7
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 14K
USDCHF 198
EURCHF 128
AUDUSD -746
AUDJPY 705
USDJPY -2.1K
USDCAD -1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
CHFJPY 451
NZDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.6K
EURCAD -292
EURUSD -577
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
AUDNZD 174
NZDCAD 197
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +41.57 USD
最差交易: -32 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +5.12 USD
最大连续亏损: -25.15 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 132
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.80 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 83
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.01 × 163
Tickmill-Live10
1.45 × 47
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 82
Exness-Real17
1.68 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.92 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.17 × 325
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
54 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


没有评论
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
NeuroWick
每月40 USD
16%
0
0
USD
900
USD
13
100%
145
66%
99%
1.54
0.85
USD
15%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载