シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / NeuroWick
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 17%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
157
利益トレード:
103 (65.60%)
損失トレード:
54 (34.39%)
ベストトレード:
41.57 USD
最悪のトレード:
-31.63 USD
総利益:
380.86 USD (39 119 pips)
総損失:
-246.13 USD (21 219 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (5.12 USD)
最大連続利益:
82.91 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
98.63%
最大入金額:
19.26%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
71
平均保有時間:
4 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.90
長いトレード:
92 (58.60%)
短いトレード:
65 (41.40%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.55
期待されたペイオフ:
0.86 USD
平均利益:
3.70 USD
平均損失:
-4.56 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-25.15 USD)
最大連続損失:
-49.86 USD (2)
月間成長:
12.43%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.33 USD
最大の:
70.83 USD (7.78%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
エクイティによる:
15.07% (130.86 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
USDCHF 17
EURCHF 15
AUDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 6
EURCAD 6
EURUSD 6
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
EURJPY 6
EURAUD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 161
USDCHF 12
EURCHF -6
AUDJPY 5
AUDUSD -10
USDJPY -27
USDCAD -14
CADJPY 15
EURCAD -6
EURUSD -18
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
.US500Cash 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 15K
USDCHF 366
EURCHF 157
AUDJPY 965
AUDUSD -746
USDJPY -2.8K
USDCAD -1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURCAD -555
EURUSD -811
CHFJPY 451
NZDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.6K
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
AUDNZD 174
NZDCAD 197
.US500Cash 191
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +41.57 USD
最悪のトレード: -32 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +5.12 USD
最大連続損失: -25.15 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN-3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 132
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.80 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 83
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.01 × 163
Tickmill-Live10
1.45 × 47
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 82
Exness-Real17
1.68 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.92 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.17 × 325
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
54 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


レビューなし
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
NeuroWick
40 USD/月
17%
0
0
USD
921
USD
13
100%
157
65%
99%
1.54
0.86
USD
15%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください