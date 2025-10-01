SignalsSections
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
89 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
44 (33.08%)
Best trade:
41.57 USD
Worst trade:
-31.63 USD
Gross Profit:
321.29 USD (35 418 pips)
Gross Loss:
-210.24 USD (19 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (5.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.91 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
98.63%
Max deposit load:
18.19%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
77 (57.89%)
Short Trades:
56 (42.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.83 USD
Average Profit:
3.61 USD
Average Loss:
-4.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-25.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.86 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.33 USD
Maximal:
70.83 USD (7.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
By Equity:
15.07% (130.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
USDCHF 10
EURCHF 10
AUDUSD 10
AUDJPY 9
USDJPY 7
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 6
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
EURJPY 6
EURCAD 5
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 138
USDCHF 2
EURCHF -7
AUDUSD -10
AUDJPY 3
USDJPY -22
USDCAD -14
CADJPY 15
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 9
EURCAD -4
EURUSD -7
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDCHF 106
EURCHF 166
AUDUSD -746
AUDJPY 705
USDJPY -2.1K
USDCAD -1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
CHFJPY 451
NZDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.6K
EURCAD -292
EURUSD -577
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
AUDNZD 174
NZDCAD 197
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.57 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 132
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.80 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 83
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.01 × 163
Tickmill-Live10
1.45 × 47
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 82
Exness-Real17
1.68 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.92 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.17 × 325
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
54 more...
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


No reviews
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
