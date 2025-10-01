- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|USDCHF
|33
|EURUSD
|17
|EURCHF
|17
|CHFJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|12
|USDJPY
|11
|AUDJPY
|10
|AUDUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|6
|EURCAD
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|GBPNZD
|6
|EURAUD
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|AUDCAD
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|NZDCAD
|2
|.US500Cash
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|268
|USDCHF
|119
|EURUSD
|-76
|EURCHF
|21
|CHFJPY
|65
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|15
|AUDJPY
|5
|AUDUSD
|-10
|USDCAD
|-14
|EURJPY
|32
|CADJPY
|15
|EURCAD
|-6
|NZDJPY
|13
|GBPNZD
|-24
|EURAUD
|10
|AUDNZD
|-13
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|-1
|EURNZD
|-2
|NZDUSD
|-11
|NZDCHF
|-2
|CADCHF
|-5
|NZDCAD
|1
|.US500Cash
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|USDCHF
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|-1K
|EURCHF
|440
|CHFJPY
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|194
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|AUDJPY
|965
|AUDUSD
|-746
|USDCAD
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|1.9K
|CADJPY
|2.3K
|EURCAD
|-555
|NZDJPY
|2K
|GBPNZD
|-1K
|EURAUD
|1.6K
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDCAD
|305
|AUDCHF
|65
|EURNZD
|-30
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|NZDCHF
|-174
|CADCHF
|-322
|NZDCAD
|197
|.US500Cash
|191
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.59 × 219
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.66 × 174
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 129
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.96 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.98 × 143
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.00 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.11 × 188
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.13 × 94
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.55 × 92
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.76 × 55
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.91 × 738
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.15 × 327
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.29 × 7
Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).
Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.
Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/
Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!
Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.
