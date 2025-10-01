시그널섹션
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
0 리뷰
안정성
14
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 52%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
229
이익 거래:
153 (66.81%)
손실 거래:
76 (33.19%)
최고의 거래:
41.57 USD
최악의 거래:
-42.47 USD
총 수익:
806.26 USD (58 028 pips)
총 손실:
-397.25 USD (25 193 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (112.51 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
115.65 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
98.63%
최대 입금량:
21.75%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
44
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
5.77
롱(주식매수):
121 (52.84%)
숏(주식차입매도):
108 (47.16%)
수익 요인:
2.03
기대수익:
1.79 USD
평균 이익:
5.27 USD
평균 손실:
-5.23 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-25.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-49.86 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
46.15%
연간 예측:
559.95%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.33 USD
최대한의:
70.83 USD (7.78%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
자본금별:
16.19% (166.48 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
USDCHF 33
EURUSD 17
EURCHF 17
CHFJPY 12
GBPJPY 12
USDJPY 11
AUDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
USDCAD 7
EURJPY 7
CADJPY 6
EURCAD 6
NZDJPY 6
GBPNZD 6
EURAUD 5
AUDNZD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
NZDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 268
USDCHF 119
EURUSD -76
EURCHF 21
CHFJPY 65
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 15
AUDJPY 5
AUDUSD -10
USDCAD -14
EURJPY 32
CADJPY 15
EURCAD -6
NZDJPY 13
GBPNZD -24
EURAUD 10
AUDNZD -13
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
NZDCAD 1
.US500Cash 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 26K
USDCHF 1.8K
EURUSD -1K
EURCHF 440
CHFJPY 2.4K
GBPJPY 194
USDJPY -1.4K
AUDJPY 965
AUDUSD -746
USDCAD -1.4K
EURJPY 1.9K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURCAD -555
NZDJPY 2K
GBPNZD -1K
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDNZD 10
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
NZDCAD 197
.US500Cash 191
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +41.57 USD
최악의 거래: -42 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +112.51 USD
연속 최대 손실: -25.15 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 219
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.66 × 174
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 129
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.98 × 143
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.11 × 188
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.13 × 94
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.55 × 92
Tickmill-Live10
1.76 × 55
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.91 × 738
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.15 × 327
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
Darwinex-Live
2.29 × 7
55 더...
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
