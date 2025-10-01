SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / NeuroWick
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 26%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
161
Gewinntrades:
107 (66.45%)
Verlusttrades:
54 (33.54%)
Bester Trade:
41.57 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.63 USD
Bruttoprofit:
449.23 USD (40 783 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-246.13 USD (21 219 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (5.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
82.91 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
98.63%
Max deposit load:
19.26%
Letzter Trade:
10 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
77
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.87
Long-Positionen:
92 (57.14%)
Short-Positionen:
69 (42.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.83
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.26 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.56 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-25.15 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-49.86 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
20.75%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.33 USD
Maximaler:
70.83 USD (7.78%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
Kapital:
15.07% (130.86 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
USDCHF 17
EURCHF 15
AUDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
USDJPY 9
CHFJPY 9
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 6
EURCAD 6
EURUSD 6
NZDJPY 6
EURJPY 6
EURAUD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 161
USDCHF 12
EURCHF -6
AUDJPY 5
AUDUSD -10
USDJPY 7
CHFJPY 36
USDCAD -14
CADJPY 15
EURCAD -6
EURUSD -18
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
.US500Cash 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
USDCHF 366
EURCHF 157
AUDJPY 965
AUDUSD -746
USDJPY -2.2K
CHFJPY 1.6K
USDCAD -1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURCAD -555
EURUSD -811
NZDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.6K
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
AUDNZD 174
NZDCAD 197
.US500Cash 191
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +41.57 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -32 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5.12 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -25.15 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN-3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 132
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.80 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 83
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.01 × 163
Tickmill-Live10
1.45 × 47
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 82
Exness-Real17
1.68 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.92 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.17 × 325
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
noch 54 ...
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
