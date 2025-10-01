SinaisSeções
Farhad Kia

NeuroWick

Farhad Kia
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 17%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
157
Negociações com lucro:
103 (65.60%)
Negociações com perda:
54 (34.39%)
Melhor negociação:
41.57 USD
Pior negociação:
-31.63 USD
Lucro bruto:
380.86 USD (39 119 pips)
Perda bruta:
-246.13 USD (21 219 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (5.12 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
82.91 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
98.63%
Depósito máximo carregado:
19.26%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
71
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
1.90
Negociações longas:
92 (58.60%)
Negociações curtas:
65 (41.40%)
Fator de lucro:
1.55
Valor esperado:
0.86 USD
Lucro médio:
3.70 USD
Perda média:
-4.56 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-25.15 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-49.86 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
12.43%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.33 USD
Máximo:
70.83 USD (7.78%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.87% (70.83 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
15.07% (130.86 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 22
USDCHF 17
EURCHF 15
AUDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 7
CADJPY 6
EURCAD 6
EURUSD 6
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
EURJPY 6
EURAUD 5
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 3
NZDCHF 3
CADCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
.US500Cash 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 161
USDCHF 12
EURCHF -6
AUDJPY 5
AUDUSD -10
USDJPY -27
USDCAD -14
CADJPY 15
EURCAD -6
EURUSD -18
CHFJPY 1
NZDJPY 13
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 2
AUDCHF -1
EURNZD -2
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF -2
CADCHF -5
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
.US500Cash 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 15K
USDCHF 366
EURCHF 157
AUDJPY 965
AUDUSD -746
USDJPY -2.8K
USDCAD -1.4K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURCAD -555
EURUSD -811
CHFJPY 451
NZDJPY 2K
EURJPY 1.6K
EURAUD 1.6K
AUDCAD 305
AUDCHF 65
EURNZD -30
NZDUSD -1.1K
NZDCHF -174
CADCHF -322
AUDNZD 174
NZDCAD 197
.US500Cash 191
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +41.57 USD
Pior negociação: -32 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +5.12 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -25.15 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN-3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 132
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
ThreeTrader-Live
0.80 × 117
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.82 × 83
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.96 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 24
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.01 × 163
Tickmill-Live10
1.45 × 47
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.60 × 82
Exness-Real17
1.68 × 85
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.92 × 724
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.17 × 325
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
54 mais ...
Advanced Daily Candle Prediction Strategy

Unlock the potential of your trading with our exclusive copy signal service on MQL5, powered by a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) that leverages cutting-edge machine learning techniques. Our strategy is built on sophisticated algorithms that analyze market patterns to deliver precise daily candle predictions for major assets, including forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.), indices (US500, US30), commodities (GOLD, OILWTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

Each trading day at 00:10 UTC+2, we publish our expertly crafted predictions on our website, providing full transparency into our trading signals. By subscribing to our MQL5 copy signal, you can seamlessly replicate these high-probability trades in your own account, benefiting from our data-driven approach without needing to manage the trades yourself.


Check our daily candle predictions here: https://fxcorner.net/daily-candle-predictions/

Start copying our signals today and experience the power of advanced machine learning in your trading journey!

Disclosure: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Our signals and predictions are based on advanced algorithms but are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable. Always conduct your own research and consider seeking advice from a qualified financial advisor before trading. We are not responsible for any losses incurred by following our signals.


Sem comentários
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 23:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 01:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
